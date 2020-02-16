VP Naidu Congratulates Kambala Buffalo Racer, Compliments Rijiju For Acknowledging It

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday took to Twitter and expressed delight over Karnataka's Srinivas Gowda's achievement during a Buffalo Race. He further complimented Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for acknowledging Gowda's talent and for offering him training.

Srinivasan Gowda has been compared to Usain Bolt after his Buffalo Race.

Kudos to Karnataka’s #SrinivasaGowda for achieving a rare feat during a Buffalo Race and being compared to Usain Bolt. There is a lot of hidden talent in the country which needs to be recognized, respected and to be nurtured to realise the full potential. #Kambala #UsainBolt pic.twitter.com/ugtHawK1wV — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2020

My compliments to Shri Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister for sports, for acknowledging Srinivasa's talent and offering him the requisite training to hone his skills for #Olympics. @KirenRijiju #sports #Karnataka — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 16, 2020

Kiren Rijiju invites Srinivasa for trials by top coaches

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took to Twitter and said that the officials from SAI have contacted Gowda and he would reach the SAI centre on Monday. He further promised to ensure that top national coaches conduct his trials properly.

I'll call Karnataka's Srinivasa Gowda for trials by top SAI Coaches. There's lack of knowledge in masses about the standards of Olympics especially in athletics where ultimate human strength & endurance are surpassed. I'll ensure that no talents in India is left out untested. https://t.co/ohCLQ1YNK0 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 15, 2020

Gowda sprints 100m in 9.55 seconds

Gowda's sprint has been compared with Usain Bolt's world record. Gowda ran 142.50 meters in 13.62 seconds, people simply calculated what his speed would have been for 100 metres which turns out to be just 9.55 seconds that is .03 seconds faster than Bolt’s world record. However, the records cannot be compared directly as Bolt ran on a flat track while Gowda sprinted in a slushy field, which can be a speed deterrent. The 28-year-old ran alongside a pair of buffaloes and his speed was amplified by the speed generated by the animals.

Kambala Race

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnatak between November and March. It is a traditional and entertaining sport where buffaloes are driven by a whip-lashing farmer in a slushy paddy field. The annual event draws large crowds and even the participants train hard with some building exclusive pools for the buffaloes to train in.

