VP Naidu Congratulates Kambala Buffalo Racer, Compliments Rijiju For Acknowledging It

General News

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday expressed delight over Karnataka's Srinivas Gowda's phenomenal achievement during a Buffalo Race.

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naidu

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday took to Twitter and expressed delight over Karnataka's Srinivas Gowda's achievement during a Buffalo Race. He further complimented Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for acknowledging Gowda's talent and for offering him training. 

Srinivasan Gowda has been compared to Usain Bolt after his Buffalo Race. 

Kiren Rijiju invites Srinivasa for trials by top coaches

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday took to Twitter and said that the officials from SAI have contacted Gowda and he would reach the SAI centre on Monday. He further promised to ensure that top national coaches conduct his trials properly.

Read: Kambala 'Buffalo' racer elicits hilarious Anand Mahindra ultimatum for Kiren Rijiju

Gowda sprints 100m in 9.55 seconds

Gowda's sprint has been compared with Usain Bolt's world record. Gowda ran 142.50 meters in 13.62 seconds, people simply calculated what his speed would have been for 100 metres which turns out to be just 9.55 seconds that is .03 seconds faster than Bolt’s world record. However, the records cannot be compared directly as Bolt ran on a flat track while Gowda sprinted in a slushy field, which can be a speed deterrent. The 28-year-old ran alongside a pair of buffaloes and his speed was amplified by the speed generated by the animals.

Read: Kiren Rijiju confirms 'unofficial' Kabaddi that's gone to Pakistan has no permission

Kambala Race

Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in Karnatak between November and March. It is a traditional and entertaining sport where buffaloes are driven by a whip-lashing farmer in a slushy paddy field. The annual event draws large crowds and even the participants train hard with some building exclusive pools for the buffaloes to train in. 

Read: Senior JD(S) leader H D Deve Gowda asks regional parties to rally behind Cong to stop BJP

Read: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls for active participation to promote tribal culture

Published:
COMMENT
