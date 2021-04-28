Trevor Lawrence Size And Weight Ahead Of Quarterback's Potential NFL Draft 2021

With the 2021 NFL Draft just a day away, there is a sense of normalcy that is returning this year following an all-virtual 2020 draft. The three-day event in Cleveland, will commence on Thursday, April 29 and conclude on Sunday, May 1. However, here is all you need to know about the favourite to be the No. 1 pick at the 2021 NFL Draft — Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence size and weight: Will Trevor Lawrence be the No. 1 pick at NFL Draft 2021?

ï»¿ï»¿ï»¿ï»¿ï»¿ï»¿As the favourite to be the No. 1 pick at the NFL Draft 2021, Lawrence checks all the boxes — size (6-foot-5, 213 pounds), accuracy, athletic ability, production, toughness, intelligence and intangibles. The QB spent three seasons with the Clemson Tigers and is now set to put on a show at the NFL Draft 2021.

During his time with the Clemson Tigers, Lawrence threw for 10,098 yards and stacked up 90 touchdowns and ran for another 18 scores in 40 college games. Besides, Lawrence posted a 34-2 record as a starter and led the Tigers to a national championship as a true freshman. He added to that a title-game appearance in 2019 and the college football playoffs last year.

Who is Trevor Lawrence's wife?

Trevor Lawrence got married to his longtime partner Marissa Mowry earlier this month. Lawrence proposed to Mowry at the Clemson Tigers' home field at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The couple was engaged for nine months before tying the knot.

Trevor Lawrence net worth details

As per reports from Opendorse, Lawrence is currently valued at a little above $1.23 million. The 21-year-old QB is currently not on a professional contract, but he is in line to rake in a major rookie contract when he does join the NFL.

Pumped to announce I’ve joined @blockfolio ! Excited to help bring these two worlds together #Crypto pic.twitter.com/8eJKU4QIrI — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 26, 2021

However, Lawrence has already made his first big move into investing, signing a first-of-its-kind multi-year deal with the global cryptocurrency investment app Blockfolio. The deal with Lawrence is the first endorsement deal in which a significant amount of the signing bonus will be paid in cryptocurrency, which will be deposited directly into the quarterback’s Blockfolio account.

His estimated value for a single Instagram post is somewhere around $10,864 while a Twitter post from Lawrence costs $969.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures

Image Credits - Trevor Lawrence Instagram