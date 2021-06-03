Tye Smith Contract: How Much Money Will Tye Smith Make With Vikings?

Tye Smith is headed to Minnesota for the 2021 NFL season. According to recent reports, the cornerback has agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. As of now, not many details about the Tye Smith contract have been revealed.

What is Tye Smith salary? Tye Smith Vikings deal details

Free agent CB Tye Smith is headed to the #Vikings on a minimum salary deal, per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) June 2, 2021

As per reports, Smith will be heading to the Vikings on a minimum salary deal. The exact number of the salary is yet to be revealed. Fans remained mostly happy about the deal, excited about the new season and what Smith could bring to the field.

Till now, Smith has earned $3,234,616 with the NFL. He made $2,514,558 during his time with the Titans. That also includes his $137,500 signing bonus. Before he signed with the Titans, he was with the Seahawks, who had signed him for $623,458 with a $8,404 incentive.

Fan reactions on Twitter

NFL Combine 40 time, he posted a 4.6 — Jzone (@Bee_a_dancer) June 3, 2021

Here comes super bowl now — Mark Josefsom (@MJosefsom) June 2, 2021

Seahawks legend — Ryan C (@chambosscity) June 2, 2021

who — trey lance betta’ (@LanceFor6) June 2, 2021

Tye Smith NFL career: Tye Smith stats

The 28-year-old has been with the Tennessee Titans since 2017. Last season, Smith played 125 snaps on defense. He also defended one pass in three starts.

While many consider the fifth-round pick to be fast, not many are surprised with him moving to another team. As Smith departs, the Titans' defense already has a slightly different look as they have parted ways with players like Adoree Jackson, Kenny Vaccaro, Desmond King, Jadeveon Clowney, DaQuan Jones, and more. That being said, younger players like Chris Jackson might have opportunities now.

The Vikings, on the other hand, will need a cornerback. They have recently traded Mike Hughes to the Kansas City Chiefs, due to which they will need more cornerback depth. Along with Smith, they have Cameron Dantzler and Patrick Peterson on their team. They even have Jeff Gladney – currently facing an assault charge.

NFL Schedule

The NFL preseason games will begin from August 5 (August 6 IST), the first game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. The 2021 season will begin on September 9 (September 10 IST), with a Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Cowboys clash. The Vikings season will begin with a game against the Cinncinati Bengals.

(Image credits: Tye Smith and Minnesota Vikings Instagram)