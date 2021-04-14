Tyson Fury Begins Training For Anthony Joshua Bout, Shows Lightning Speed & Agility: WATCH

Tyson Fury landed in Las Vegas a couple of days ago, kicking off his preparations for the highly-anticipated Anthony Joshua fight. The WBC heavyweight champion is training in Top Rank’s private gym alongside legendary cutman Jorge Capetillo and his other teammates. Recently, Capetillo shared two videos of his recent training session with Tyson Fury on Instagram, where the Gypsy King can be seen showcasing his exuberant speed and movements.

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua: Fury trains with Jorge Capetillo

In the first video, the cutman can be seen wrapping Fury's hands with the pair sharing some laughs. Capetillo can even be seen calling Fury 'el Rey Gitano,' which translates from Spanish as 'the Gypsy King'. In the second video, Fury can be seen flaunting his superior movement in the ring- which is said to be his biggest advantage over Anthony Joshua, going into the clash. Capetillo looked impressed with Fury as he captioned the video as 'tremendous work'.

Tyson Fury’s title win

In his last outing, Tyson Fury overpowered Deontay Wilder, defeating the Bronze Bomber with a seventh round KO. This was unquestionably the biggest win for The Gypsy King in his prolonged career, wherein he proved his mettle to everyone. Fury is unbeaten as a pro-boxer, boasting a record of 30-0-1 and is keenly focused on his momentous undisputed title clash against fellow Brit Anthony Joshua. The Tyson Fury weight stands at 115 kgs reportedly. The Tyson Fury net worth stands at $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Boxing news: Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua is the biggest fights in British boxing history as this will be the first time in the division’s history that all the four titles — WBA, WBC, IBF and WBO — will be at stake. Both the fighters have reportedly signed a two-fight contract, with the first fight rumoured to happen in June or July and the rematch in the winter of 2021. According to reports, both parties are hoping to make around £200 million from the first clash, which will be split 50-50.

Fury on the fight venue

Despite the contracts being signed, the date and venue of the bout are yet to be made official. And because of the delay in the negotiations, Fury has stated that he will 'move on' from his fight with Joshua if he does not hear anything about the venue by Thursday. However, Eddie Hearn revealed earlier that the fighters were presented the new contracts on Tuesday, with the dates and venue to be made official later this month.

