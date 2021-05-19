Tyson Fury Says Deontay Wilder Wants $20 Million To Let Anthony Joshua Clash Happen

It looks like the Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury clash will not happen later this year as the WBC heavyweight champion recently revealed that Deontay Wilder has asked for a huge paycheck to step aside. The Gypsy King was almost set to fight Joshua in a title unification bout in Saudi Arabia on August 14, but that bout suffered a huge blow after Wilder won a legal case in the US earlier. And according to the ruling of the court, Tyson Fury must contractually fulfil a third meeting with the Bronze Bomber before September 15, 2021.

Anthony Joshua next fight: Fury vs Wilder 3 might affect Joshua vs Fury

After the ruling was made, AJ’s promoter Eddie Hearn, who has been working tirelessly to make Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury happen gave an ultimatum to Fury and team. Hearn said that Fury’s camp must get the issue sorted by the end of this week or he will look for an alternative opponent for his client. The Matchroom chief believes that a fight with WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk makes the most sense for his client if the Fury fight falls apart.

Fury vs Wilder 3: Fury gives an update

A day after Eddie Hearn issued the ultimatum, Tyson Fury took to Instagram stories and reacted to the situation by calling Deontay Wilder a “joke”. Fury claimed that he might have to fight Wilder again as he’s asking for a whopping “$20 million” to step aside and allow him to face Joshua in August. “What a joke Deontay Wilder has become asked for 20 million to move over #joker looks like I have to crack his skull again,” Fury wrote while sharing a clip Wilder training with his teammate Malik Scott.

Malik Scott fires back at Gypsy King

In reply, Malik Scott wrote that Deontay Wilder doesn’t want “step-aside money,” he just wants “blood”. Fury and Wilder have a long history, having collided twice in the past. After their first clash ended in a split-draw, Fury defeated Wilder in the second clash in February 2020 to become the new WBC world heavyweight champion. A third fight was slated for 2020 but delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an injury to Wilder prompted Fury to focus on facing Joshua.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder net worth

According to the celebritynetworth, the Deontay Wilder net worth is estimated to be 30 million, while the Tyson Fury net worth is also around $30 million.

