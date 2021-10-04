Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder 3: All You Need To Know About This Heavyweight Title Trilogy

UK boxer Tyson Fury is all set to clash against Deontay Wilder for the third time during the World Heavyweight Championship, Dury vs Wilder III, pay-per-view event on October 9. The much-hyped fight between the World Boxing Council (WBC) and The Ring heavyweight champion Fury and the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder is will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The boxers first clashed in December 2018, where the bout ended in a controversial draw. The pair had a re-match in February 2020, where Fury found victory over Wiled by a seventh-round technical knockout and captured the WBC and the Ring magazine heavyweight titles. The defeat at the hands of Fury is the only defeat Wilder has suffered in his professional boxing career.

🔰 FIGHT WEEK 🔰



Fury 🆚 Wilder



🗓 October 9



ARE YOU READY❓ pic.twitter.com/6RQkNwvybu — World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) October 4, 2021

The third match of the trilogy between the fighter was originally set to take place on July 24; however, it got postponed as Wilder was still recovering from his surgery and Covid-19 concerns in his camp. The clash was then postponed to December. However, it was rescheduled for a new date in October. The pay-per-view main card will begin at 9 PM Eastern Time, with Fury and Wilder expected to walk out to the ring for the main event between 11 PM ET and midnight.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3: What has been said?

As reported by BBC, before his clash with Wilder, the 33-year-old Fury said, “A lot of people are writing Wilder off in this fight. They almost look at him like he's a bum. Like he can't fight and he's useless. You can't write him off. Make no mistake about this, Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous heavyweight out there. Combine them all together and they don't make a danger like Wilder. So that's what I'm messing with. I'm playing with an atomic bomb, messing a\round, clipping wires. Every time you go into the ring with Deontay Wilder you're playing with that danger”. Fury added that every time he has faced Wilder in the ring, he has been very dangerous, and even a quarter punch from Wilder can knock fighters down. Before the third match of the trilogy, Fury has a fight record of 30-0-1, whereas Wilder has a record of 42-1-1.

