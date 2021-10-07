Tyson Fury Vs Deontay Wilder 3: How Much Will Ace Boxers Earn From Their Bout?

The third match of the Fury vs Wilder trilogy at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on October 9. Tyson Fury and Deotay Wilder will be seen locking horns for the World Heavy Championship, a pay-per-view event by the World Boxing Council on Saturday. Both boxers are set to earn big bucks during their third clash with Fury set to earn around £4.4million whereas, Wilder would be earning £2.9m. However, as reported by The Sun, the actual amount of their purses will be released by Nevada Athletic Commission later this week.

Fury and Wilder, in their current contracts, are guaranteed a minimum amount of £18m for the third fight of the trilogy. However, Fury is set to take the bigger cut because of the 60/40 split in the contract. During the second fight between both boxers, the pay-per-view event generated between 8,00,000 to 8,25,000 pay-per-view buys in North America. Fury dominated the second fight, which took place in February 2020, and won against Wilder by a seventh-round technical knockout.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III: Final Press Conference

Wilder suffered the first defeat of his career against Fury during the match, and will now look to earn back the WBC and Ring Magazine World Heavyweight Championship titles. Meanwhile, as mentioned on the official website of WBC, speaking in the pre-match press conference, Fury said, “I’ve just been training and taking it day by day. All we can do is live one day at a time. Every day that we wake up is a blessed day. All these fights are exactly the same to me. Some guy is trying to take my head off. No matter who it may be, they don’t matter to me. It’s the Tyson Fury roadshow and it has continued for 13 years. Wilder is a weak person mentally and I’m going to knock him out on Saturday night. I obliterated him in the rematch and I see much more of the same in the third fight”.

On the other hand, Wilder was quoted saying, “I don’t have anything to prove. I’m in a great place and in a great state of mind. I have a lot of great people around me. This fight is about redemption, retaliation, and retribution. We’ve been going from day one since the last fight. There’s been no stop. The delays have been beneficial for us. One thing about this camp is that I’ve had all of my brothers around me who’ve been with me from the start. Many people thought I was down and out, but it wouldn’t be fair to the people around me to feel that way. My dedication has been focused every day. Overtraining is a real thing and we’ve been able to take small breaks at certain times before getting back at it. Everything has been good and timed out perfectly. Saturday night is going to be a different fight. It’s rare that we get trilogies like this and I truly believe this one is going down in history”.

