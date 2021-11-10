U23 Wrestler Nisha Dahiya Safe In U.P, Misidentified As Another Wrestler Killed In Sonipat

National-level wrestler Nisha Dahiya has clarified that she is alright and refuted reports that she and her brother had been shot dead in a fatal incident at Haryana's Sonipat. Another wrestler, also named Nisha Dahiya, has been killed however, in said the incident that took place at the Sushil Kumar Academy where the situation is tense.

SP Sonipat Rahul Sharma said, "A wrestler & her brother were shot dead in Sonipat & their mother hospitalised after being shot. This Nisha Dahiya (shot dead) & medalist wrestler Nisha Dahiya are 2 different people. The medalist wrestler belongs to Panipat and is at an event now."

The 23-year-old wrestler Nisha Dahiya who recently won a Bronze medal at the World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, shared her video on Instagram confirming that news about her death was fake and that she is safe and sound in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, with fellow wrestler Sakshi Malik.

Earlier in the day, her photos & visuals had been wrongly used to report the Sonipat killing of the other Nisha Dahiya and her brother by armed assailants, with fake news in this regard spreading like wildfire.

"I am in Gonda to play senior nationals. I am alright. It's fake news (reports of her death). I am fine," was what the national-level wrestler said in her video, also going live on Instagram & confirming that the news of her death was false.

The 2014 Asian championships medal winner recently clinched the bronze medal in the Senior U23 World Wrestling Championships 2021 Women wrestling which took place in Belgrade, Serbia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Nisha Dahiya on winning another medal for India.

"Congratulations to Shivani, Anju, Divya, Radhika, and Nisha for winning medals at the Wrestling Championships in Belgrade. Their performance is special and will contribute to wrestling becoming even more popular across India," PM Modi had tweeted.