UFC 248: Joanna Jedrzejczyk Faces Brutal Injury On Women's Day After Tough Fight

The co-main event of UFC 248 is now being billed as one of the best fights in the history of UFC by a number of MMA pundits, as Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Zhang Weili went on a war against each other in order to grab the women’s strawweight title. Though Zhang Weili successfully retained her title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, it was anything but an easy night for her. The Champion from China tried everything she could but failed to dominate an emerging Joanna Jedrzejczyk for most of their time in the octagon. However, the judges' scorecard claimed Zhang Weili as a superior performer and awarded her the victory over the Polish fighter at UFC 248.

Also Read | UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals A Sensational New Poster For UFC 249, Watch

UFC news: Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury update as she faces brutal injury against Zhang Weili in the co-main event of UFC 248

From the very initial round, Joanna successfully landed some clean combinations over Zhang Weili and managed to overpower her for a long period of time. However, Zhang Weili came back stronger and countered attacked Joanna Jedrzejczyk with some powerful shots. By the end of round number three, Zhang Weili landed a brutal left jab over Joanna Jedrzejczyk that left some visible damage on the Jedrzejczyk's head.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk then witnessed some swelling on her head immediately after the blow, but that didn’t stop her from continuing the fight. Moreover, Joanna overpowered her opponent on a number of occasions even after her brutal bruise. However, fortune was not on her side as she had to accept defeat despite showcasing the heart of a champion in one of the biggest fights of her career at UFC 248.

Also Read | UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

UFC news: Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury update after UFC 248

The former strawweight champion of the world looked stable even after her facial composition got restructured by Zhang Weili in one of the most brutal ‘dog-fights’ of UFC history. Moreover, the fight took place on the special occasion of Women’s day. Thus, both women were showered with applause and praise for their spectacular performance in the co-main event of UFC 248. Here's a glimpse of Joanna Jedrzejczyk after her recent fight at UFC 248.

Also Read | Joanna Jedrzejczyk injury: Adesanya, Zhang Carry Global Appeal Into UFC 248 Title Bouts

Also Read | Zhang Keeps Title In Brutal Win Over Joanna Jedrzejczyk At UFC 248

(Image courtesy: Instagram of ESPN MMA)