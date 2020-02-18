Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals A Sensational New Poster For UFC 249, Watch

Undefeated Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is slated to defend his UFC gold against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. The entire MMA community believes that it'll be Khabib’s hardest test inside the octagon since Tony Ferguson has been undefeated in his last 12 fights.

Without a doubt, Khabib Nurmagomedov will be stepping in as the ‘favourite’ to win the fight. However, Tony Ferguson is considered to be a deadly threat to Khabib’s legacy. While the entire world is hyped up about the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov just increased everyone's excitement by revealing a new poster of UFC 249. Netizens have been going crazy about it.

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals a cool poster with Tony Ferguson

The undefeated Dagestani posted this picture from his official Instagram handle. UFC fans consider it to be a perfect representation of UFC 249. Both Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov are considered to be two of the greatest lightweights to have ever played the sport of MMA. Therefore, a battle between them is expected to be a thriller.

Khabib, who is known for his immense grappling skills, can face a hard time against Tony Ferguson’s jiu-jitsu abilities. Thus, it can be assumed that Khabib might not succeed in dominating Tony Ferguson like he does with all his opponents. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov is extremely confident about securing a victory. He is planning to take two-three more fights after he gets done with Tony Ferguson.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s incredible UFC career

The undisputed lightweight champion has had an incredible journey in UFC till date. He is planning to hang up his boots in the near future. According to Khabib, he wants to retire as an undefeated champion and he believes that the time has arrived. A lot of Khabib’s fans are disappointed with the news but the Dagestani has already made up his mind.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)