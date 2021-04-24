UFC 261 Fight Card, Prediction, Preview As Jorge Masvidal Out For REVENGE Vs Kamaru Usman

After weeks of back and forth and call-outs, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF Jorge Masvidal fill finally collide in a title rematch this weekend. The bout will headline UFC 261, which is set to take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24, 2021 (April 25, as per Indian timings). It will also be the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns that the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 prediction: A stacked card

So, considering UFC wants to kick things off with a bang, Dana White and his team have stacked the UFC 261 fight card, which features five main card fights, three of which are title clashes. In the co-main event, champion Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas will collide for the women’s strawweight strap, while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight crown against Jessica Andrade in the triple-header opener. Apart from that, the main card also features a middleweight bout between veteran Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman and a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute.

How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live in India and in the USA

India: UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will broadcast all the event under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

USA: US fans will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC 261 main card. However, the prelims of the event will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN, so fans can watch the prelims on ESPN before paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the main card on ESPN +. The early prelims, on the other hand, will be available on the UFC fight pass.



How to watch Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live: UFC 261 schedule

US UK Australia India Main card Sat, 10:00 PM Sun, 3:00 AM Sun, 12 noon Sun, 7:30 AM Prelims Sat, 8:00 PM Sun, 1:00 AM Sun, 10:00 AM Sun, 5:30 AM Early Prelims Sat, 5:45 PM Sat, 10:45 PM Sun, 7:45 AM Sun, 3:15 AM

UFC 261 fight card and oddsmakers Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal 2 prediction

Main card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) (-400 favourite) vs Jorge Masvidal (+310 underdog)

Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) (-200 favourite) vs Rose Namajunas (+170 underdog)

Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (-500 favourite) vs Jessica Andrade (+350 underdog)

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall (+105 underdog) vs Chris Weidman (-125 favourite)

Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith (+165 underdog) vs Jimmy Crute (-200 favourite)

Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira (+125 underdog) vs Randy Brown (-155 favourite)

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant (-240 favourite) vs Stefan Sekulic (+180 underdog)

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson (+132 underdog) vs Brendan Allen (-165 favourite)

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini (-230 favourite) vs Tristan Connelly (+180 underdog)

Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel (-182 favourite) vs Kevin Natividad (+150 underdog)

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas (+195 underdog) vs Rong Zhu (-250 favourite)

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori (-110 favourite) vs Jeffrey Molina (-110 favourite)

Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang (+165 underdog) vs Ariane Carnelossi (-210 favourite)

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube