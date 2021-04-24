UFC 261 Fight Card, Prediction, Preview As Jorge Masvidal Out For REVENGE Vs Kamaru Usman

Quick links:
Image Source: UFC/ YouTube
After weeks of back and forth and call-outs, UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and BMF Jorge Masvidal fill finally collide in a title rematch this weekend. The bout will headline UFC 261, which is set to take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24, 2021 (April 25, as per Indian timings). It will also be the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns that the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd.
So, considering UFC wants to kick things off with a bang, Dana White and his team have stacked the UFC 261 fight card, which features five main card fights, three of which are title clashes. In the co-main event, champion Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas will collide for the women’s strawweight strap, while Valentina Shevchenko will defend her women’s flyweight crown against Jessica Andrade in the triple-header opener. Apart from that, the main card also features a middleweight bout between veteran Uriah Hall and Chris Weidman and a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute.
India: UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+ will broadcast all the event under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass or ESPN account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.
USA: US fans will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC 261 main card. However, the prelims of the event will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN, so fans can watch the prelims on ESPN before paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the main card on ESPN +. The early prelims, on the other hand, will be available on the UFC fight pass.
|US
|UK
|Australia
|India
|Main card
|Sat, 10:00 PM
|Sun, 3:00 AM
|Sun, 12 noon
|Sun, 7:30 AM
|Prelims
|Sat, 8:00 PM
|Sun, 1:00 AM
|Sun, 10:00 AM
|Sun, 5:30 AM
|Early Prelims
|Sat, 5:45 PM
|Sat, 10:45 PM
|Sun, 7:45 AM
|Sun, 3:15 AM