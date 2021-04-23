UFC 261 Time Australia, New Zealand: How To Watch UFC 261 Live In Australia And NZ?

UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (Sunday, April 25 for AUS, NZ viewers) at the fully packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Dana White and his team have put together a stacked fight card for fans of MMA, which will feature a total of three title bouts. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal in the main event, while a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas will co-headline the event. Apart from these two title bouts, the night will also see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against top contender Jessica Andrade.

UFC 261 time New Zealand and Australia

Australia New Zealand Main Card 12 noon 2:00 PM Prelims 10:00 AM 12 noon Early Prelims 7:45 AM 9:45 AM

How to watch UFC 261 live in Australia and New Zealand?

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live stream Australia

UFC fans in Australia can watch the entire UFC 261 card on Foxtel. Fans can also watch the event on UFC Fight Pass with a paid subscription. The entire UFC 261 fight card can also be ordered via PPV on PlayStation or Xbox.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live stream NZ

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, fans can watch UFC 261 live on Sky Arena. Just like Aussies, New Zealanders can also watch the bout on UFC Fight Pass with a paid subscription. It should be noted that UFC and ESPN (UFC’s official broadcast partner) will post updates of the event on their official social media handles.

How to watch UFC 261 live in Australia and New Zealand? UFC 261 fight card

UFC 261 time Australia: Main card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal

Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

UFC 261 time Australia: Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

UFC 261 schedule Australia: Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina

Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

Image Source: UFC/ Twitter