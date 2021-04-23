UFC 261 Time Australia, New Zealand: How To Watch UFC 261 Live In Australia And NZ?

Quick links:
UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021 (Sunday, April 25 for AUS, NZ viewers) at the fully packed VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Dana White and his team have put together a stacked fight card for fans of MMA, which will feature a total of three title bouts. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal in the main event, while a women’s strawweight title bout between champion Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas will co-headline the event. Apart from these two title bouts, the night will also see women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her title against top contender Jessica Andrade.
UFC fans in Australia can watch the entire UFC 261 card on Foxtel. Fans can also watch the event on UFC Fight Pass with a paid subscription. The entire UFC 261 fight card can also be ordered via PPV on PlayStation or Xbox.
Meanwhile, in New Zealand, fans can watch UFC 261 live on Sky Arena. Just like Aussies, New Zealanders can also watch the bout on UFC Fight Pass with a paid subscription. It should be noted that UFC and ESPN (UFC’s official broadcast partner) will post updates of the event on their official social media handles.
