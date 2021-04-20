UFC 261 UK Time: How To Watch Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal In UK? UFC 261 Schedule

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will once again defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal this weekend. The highly-anticipated bout will headline UFC 261, which is set to take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24, 2021 (April 25, as per UK timings). To make things even better, it was revealed that for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns, the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd.

UFC 261 UK time: Three title fights

Considering it’s an important day for the promotion, Dana White and team are going all out as they have stacked the UFC 261 fight card. Apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, the event will feature two more title bouts, with women’s Strawweight champ Weili Zhang set to defend her title against the former queen, Rose Namajunas at the co-main event. In the third title fight, fans will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her women’s Flyweight crown against Jessica Andrade.

The UFC 261 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where UK fans can watch the Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live.

How to watch UFC 261 in UK: UFC 261 UK time and date

UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Florida. However, UK fans will see the bouts on Sunday, April 25, 2021. As per UK timings, the preliminary cards of UFC 261 will kick off at 1 AM GMT, while the main card starts at 3 AM GMT. However, early prelims of the PPV will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 10: 45 PM GMT.

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live: How to watch UFC 261 in UK?

UFC 261 will not be a PPV event in the UK and will instead be shown on BT Sport 1. The event will also be live-streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for paid subscribers.

UFC 261 live stream UK: UFC 261 schedule and fight card

Main card

Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal

Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas

Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade

Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman

Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

Preliminary card

Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown

Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan SekuliÄ‡

Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen

Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Early Prelims

Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad

Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu

Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina

Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube