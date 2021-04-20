Last Updated:

UFC 261 UK Time: How To Watch Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal In UK? UFC 261 Schedule

UFC 261 UK time and date: UFC 261 will feature three title fights including Usman vs Masvidal 2, Weili vs Namajunas and Shevchenko vs Andrade.

Written By
Adil Khan
UFC 261 UK time

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube


Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will once again defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal this weekend. The highly-anticipated bout will headline UFC 261, which is set to take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24, 2021 (April 25, as per UK timings). To make things even better, it was revealed that for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns, the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd.

UFC 261 UK time: Three title fights

Considering it’s an important day for the promotion, Dana White and team are going all out as they have stacked the UFC 261 fight card. Apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, the event will feature two more title bouts, with women’s Strawweight champ Weili Zhang set to defend her title against the former queen, Rose Namajunas at the co-main event. In the third title fight, fans will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her women’s Flyweight crown against Jessica Andrade.

The UFC 261 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where UK fans can watch the Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live.

READ | Georges St-Pierre hails Khabib Nurmagomedov as the "Scariest" pound-for-pound UFC fighter

How to watch UFC 261 in UK: UFC 261 UK time and date

UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Florida. However, UK fans will see the bouts on Sunday, April 25, 2021. As per UK timings, the preliminary cards of UFC 261 will kick off at 1 AM GMT, while the main card starts at 3 AM GMT. However, early prelims of the PPV will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 10: 45 PM GMT.

READ | Dustin Poirier says Conor McGregor hasn't paid promised $500K to his charity after UFC 257

Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live: How to watch UFC 261 in UK?

UFC 261 will not be a PPV event in the UK and will instead be shown on BT Sport 1. The event will also be live-streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for paid subscribers.

READ | Poirier vs McGregor 3 in Vegas open to fans, how to buy tickets for UFC 264?

 

UFC 261 live stream UK: UFC 261 schedule and fight card

Main card

  • Welterweight title bout: Kamaru Usman (c) vs Jorge Masvidal
  • Women’s Strawweight title bout: Zhang Weili (c) vs Rose Namajunas
  • Women’s Flyweight title bout: Valentina Shevchenko (c) vs Jessica Andrade
  • Middleweight bout: Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman
  • Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute

Preliminary card

  • Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown
  • Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs Stefan SekuliÄ‡
  • Middleweight bout: Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen
  • Featherweight bout: Patrick Sabatini vs Tristan Connelly

Early Prelims

  •  Bantamweight bout: Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad
  • Lightweight bout: Kazula Vargas vs Rong Zhu
  • Flyweight bout: Qileng Aori vs Jeffrey Molina
  • Women’s Strawweight bout: Na Liang vs Ariane Carnelossi         

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube

READ | Nate Diaz slams Conor McGregor for demanding another custom UFC belt, Notorious responds
First Published:
COMMENT