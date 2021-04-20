UFC 261 UK Time: How To Watch Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal In UK? UFC 261 Schedule

Quick links:
Image Source: UFC/ YouTube
Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will once again defend his title against BMF Jorge Masvidal this weekend. The highly-anticipated bout will headline UFC 261, which is set to take place inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on April 24, 2021 (April 25, as per UK timings). To make things even better, it was revealed that for the first time since the COVID-19 shutdowns, the promotion will open doors for a packed crowd.
Considering it’s an important day for the promotion, Dana White and team are going all out as they have stacked the UFC 261 fight card. Apart from Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal, the event will feature two more title bouts, with women’s Strawweight champ Weili Zhang set to defend her title against the former queen, Rose Namajunas at the co-main event. In the third title fight, fans will see Valentina Shevchenko defend her women’s Flyweight crown against Jessica Andrade.
The UFC 261 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where UK fans can watch the Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal live.
UFC 261 will take place on Saturday, April 24, 2021, in Florida. However, UK fans will see the bouts on Sunday, April 25, 2021. As per UK timings, the preliminary cards of UFC 261 will kick off at 1 AM GMT, while the main card starts at 3 AM GMT. However, early prelims of the PPV will take place on Saturday, April 24 at 10: 45 PM GMT.
UFC 261 will not be a PPV event in the UK and will instead be shown on BT Sport 1. The event will also be live-streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for paid subscribers.
WE ARE BACK!!!!!!#UFC261 April 24th. Jacksonville, FL. FULL CROWD. pic.twitter.com/5dy7wb4OWE— danawhite (@danawhite) March 16, 2021