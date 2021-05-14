Last Updated:

UFC 262 Fight Card, Schedule, Live Stream Details For Oliveira Vs Chandler

UFC 262 fight card: UFC 262 will be headlined by Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, who will collide for the vacant lightweight title.

UFC 262 fight card

UFC 262 will take place on Saturday, May 15, 2021 (Sunday, May 16 for Indian and UK viewers) at the fully-packed Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Brazilian Charles Oliveira and American Michael Chandler will headline the PPV as they will collide for the prestigious lightweight title after it was vacated by Khabib Nurmagomedov. Dana White and team have put together a stacked fight card for MMA fans, which also includes Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush, Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araújo, Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza and many others.

UFC 262 schedule: UFC 262 time

  US UK India
Main card Sat, 10:00 PM ET Sun, 3:00 AM BST Sun, 7:30 AM IST
Prelims Sat, 8:00 PM ET Sun, 1:00 AM BST Sun, 5:30 AM IST
Early Prelims Sat, 6:30 PM ET Sat, 11:30 PM BST Sun, 4:00 AM IST

The UFC 262 PPV will air all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here’s where Indian, UK and US fans can watch the UFC 262 live stream Brazil, UFC 262 channel, UFC 262 fight card and others.

UFC 262 live stream: How to watch Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler live?

  • US: Fight fans will need an ESPN+ subscription to watch UFC 261 main card. However, the prelims of the event will be available on both ESPN+ and ESPN, so fans can watch the prelims on ESPN before paying $69.99 to $89.98 to see the main card on ESPN+. The early prelims, on the other hand, will be available on the UFC fight pass.
  • UK: UK fans can watch UFC 261 live on BT Sport 1. The event will also be live-streamed on BT Sport’s website and app for paid subscribers.
  • India: Fans in India can watch UFC 261 live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online).

 

UFC 262 schedule: UFC 262 fight card

Main Card

  • Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
  • Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush                                                   
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araújo                                              
  • Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza                                                
  • Bantamweight bout: Matt Schnell vs Rogério Bontorin                                              

Preliminary card

  • Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs André Muniz                                                   
  • Featherweight bout: Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy                                                 
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko                                              
  • Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett                                                    

Early preliminary card

  • Women's Flyweight bout: Gina Mazany vs Priscila Cachoeira                                                  
  • Featherweight bout: Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz                                                       
  • Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs Sean Soriano

