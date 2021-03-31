Last Updated:

UFC 262: Nate Diaz Set To Make His Return Against Leon Edwards

Nate Diaz will make his highly-anticipated return at UFC 262 as he’s set to take on welterweight Leon Edwards in the co-main event on May 15.

Written By
Adil Khan
UFC 262

UFC 262 adds yet another major fight on the card as welterweights Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards will collide in the co-main event of the May 15 PPV in Houston. The two will face-off in a five-round fight, making history as this will the first time a co-main event or a non-title fight will be 25 minutes long. The news was first made official by ESPN, which was later confirmed by other portals. However, president Dana White and team are yet to confirm the information.

READ | UFC champion Jan Blachowicz “Dreams” of succeeding Hugh Jackman as Marvel's Wolverine

Nate Diaz injury: Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards set for UFC 262

Nate Diaz, who is currently 20-12 in MMA, has not entered the octagon since losing the “BMF” title fight against Jorge Masvidal in November 2019. Despite his absence from the cage, Nate Diaz has remained one of the most popular MMA fighters and has continued to take aim at other fighters on social media. Shortly after the news of his return went viral, Nate Diaz confirmed his involvement in UFC 262, while taking shots at main-eventers Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, who will collide for the vacant UFC lightweight championship.

READ | Francis Ngannou stops Miocic, claims UFC heavyweight title

Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards: Diaz on UFC return

Nate Diaz took to Twitter and wrote that he can’t wait to return to the UFC octagon after almost two years of absence. Saying that the card will be headlined by Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira, Diaz added, “these guys are they’ve been working very hard”.

READ | UFC 260 salaries: How much Francis Ngannou, Stipe Miocic, others earned from the event

Nate Diaz injury: Edwards’ resume

Nate Diaz is 3-2 in his last five UFC fights, with wins over Conor McGregor, Anthony Pettis, and Michael Johnson, while losing to McGregor and Masvidal. His upcoming opponent Leon Edwards, meanwhile, is 10-2 in the UFC and has not lost since 2015. Rocky’s last fight was against Belal Muhammad in March 2021, which ended in a no-contest after Edwards accidentally poked Muhammad’s eye, rendering him unable to continue.

Nate Diaz net worth: UFC 262 announced bouts

  • Lightweight title bout: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler
  • Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz
  • Lightweight bout: Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush                                                   
  • Featherweight bout: Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza                                                
  • Middleweight bout: Jack Hermansson vs Edmen Shahbazyan      
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Priscila Cachoeira vs Gina Mazany
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araújo
  • Flyweight bout: Alex Perez vs Matt Schnell
  • Women's Flyweight bout: Andrea Lee vs. Antonina Shevchenko
  • Middleweight bout: Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett
  • Lightweight bout: Christos Giagos vs Joel Álvarez
  • Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs Andre Muniz
  • Lightweight bout: Damir Ismagulov vs Rafael Alves

Image Source: Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz/ Instagram

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND