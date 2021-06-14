UFC 263 Payouts: How Much Did Nate Diaz Make From Leon Edwards Fight?

Nate Diaz nearly earned a late knockout versus Leon Edwards at UFC 263, but the veteran ran out of time in his unanimous decision loss on Saturday night. Although Edwards dominated the fight for the first four rounds and most of the fifth, a furious Diaz finish made things a bit interesting but ultimately, Edwards earned 49-46 results on all three judges' scorecards for the win. UFC fans are now curious to know how much did Nate Diaz make UFC 263 play him, how much did Leon Edwards make UFC 263 pay him as well as the Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz full fight -

Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz full fight highlights

After being bloodied and brutalized through four-plus rounds, Diaz (20-13) badly wobbled Edwards (19-3, 1 NC) in the final minute of their five-round battle and appeared on the verge of stopping him at the final horn in a featured fight on the UFC 263 card inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Throughout the fight, Diaz was on the backfoot and felt the wrath of welterweight contender Leon Edwards. However, in the end, it was who Edwards hung on for a unanimous decision via identical scores of 49-46 to avoid heartbreak.

Nate Diaz handily loses 24 minutes of the fight, then hurts Leon Edwards multiple times in the final minute. Couldn't quite get the finish, but the crowd came to life there. #UFC263 — Robert Sargent (@MMARising) June 13, 2021

Even though Diaz lost the match to Leon Edwards, he won many hearts with his splendid performance. Following the fight, Diaz spoke to reporters and said, "I had a hard time getting going today but congratulations to Leon. I wish I would have taken his a** the f*** out." Edwards, on the other hand, was phenomenal for much of the fight, landing four takedowns on Diaz and excelling otherwise.

UFC 263 payouts: How much did Nate Diaz make at UFC 263?

According to UFC 263 payouts reports from MMASalaries, Diaz earned a whopping $500,000 in base salary through his fight with Edwards along with a staggering $600,000 through PPV buys. In total, he earned around $1,121,000, with $21,000 coming in through sponsorship.

Edwards vs Diaz prize money: How much did Leon Edwards make at UFC 263?

As per reports, Edwards earned $90,000 through his base salary, with a further $90,000 as a winning bonus. In total, Edwards made a remarkable $191,000, with $11,000 in sponsorship, which means that in the Edwards vs Diaz prize money battle, it is the latter who came out on top.

Edwards managed to remain unbeaten in his last 10 fights. He’s 9-0 with a no-contest during that streak. While speaking to reporters after the bout, Edwards had nothing but praise for Diaz. He said, "Nate is a veteran. I hit him in the head with everything but the kitchen sink. Fair play to him and he gets my respect in there tonight."

Image Credits - Nate Diaz Instagram