UFC 264 Promo Leaves Fans Excited For Dustin Poirier Vs Conor McGregor Trilogy Bout; WATCH

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3 is set to be one of the biggest fights of the year and plenty of promotion can be anticipated in order to maximise the pay-per-view buy rate. The official promo video for UFC 264 released on Monday and it will certainly ramp up interest in Poirier vs McGregor III, which will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 10. The spine-tingling promo for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at UFC 264 has set the combat sports world abuzz, further increasing the intrigue surrounding the fight.

UFC 264 promo video leaves fans in awe: Poirier vs McGregor trilogy fight preview

The UFC 264 promo was posted via the official UFC on BT Sport Twitter account. The promo harks back to the beginning of Conor McGregor’s journey in the UFC. In the video clip, UFC president Dana White is seen travelling to Ireland following the hype surrounding McGregor during the early stages of the fighter's career.

The video then shows the time White met with McGregor and came to the realization that he had star power and that if he could fight, he’d be a true superstar. The promo proceeds to show Conor McGregor winning in the early stages of his UFC career, and it also focuses on the first fight between McGregor and Poirier.

The mental warfare skills utilized by McGregor are shown to have adversely affected Poirier in their UFC 178 matchup, leading to the Irishman knocking him out in 2014. The clip further shows McGregor’s successful title wins, double champ status, and the MMA-boxing crossover "money fight" against Floyd Mayweather on his route to greatness.

Meanwhile, Poirier’s hard work, rise to the top, and interim UFC lightweight title victory are also highlighted. Additionally, the promo indicates that while McGregor and Poirier suffered defeats in their UFC careers, they bounced back like the true champions they are.

Eventually, the rematch between McGregor and Poirier shows how 'The Diamond' learned from the mistakes he made in their first fight. Poirier was much stronger in the mental realm and didn't allow Conor McGregor’s mind games to distract him from his goal. The rematch that transpired at UFC 257 in January this year ended with Poirier exacting revenge and knocking out McGregor.

UFC 264 date and schedule: How to buy UFC 264 tickets?

UFC 264 will bring live mixed martial arts back to the full-capacity T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the upcoming “Poirier vs. McGregor 3” pay-per-view event on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Tickets for UFC 264 are available on axs.com as well as the UFC website.

Image Credits - Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor Instagram