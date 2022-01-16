UFC 270 Francis Ngannou Vs Ciryl Gane: Fight-card Details, Date, Time And More

The UFC 270 is all set to go underway at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Saturday, January 22, where UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will defend his title against the interim champion Ciryl Gane. Ngannou is set to make the title defence against his former training partner Gane, coming off a thunderous knockout of Stipe Miocic at the UFC 260 in March 2021. At the same time, Ciryl Gane knocked out Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 in August, last year, and became the interim heavyweight champion. Ngannou heads into the match with a record of 16-3-0 while Gane has a record of 10-0-0.

The main card for UFC 270 also features the Flyweight title bout between reigning champion Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo. Moreno makes the title defence with a UFC record of 19-5-2, while Figueiredo eyes the title with a record of 20-2-1. The main card also features an exciting welterweight clash between Michel Pereira Lima and Andre Fialho, alongside the heavyweight bout among Serghei Spivas and Greg Hardy. At the same time, the main card also features a bantamweight bout between Cody Stamann and Said Nurmagomedov.

UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Full fight card

Main card:

Ciryl Gane vs Francis Ngannou- Heavyweight title match

Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo- Flyweight title match

Jared Cannonier vs Derek Brunson- Middleweight bout

Greg Hardy vs Sergey Spivak- Heavyweight bout

Said Nurmagomedov vs Cody Stamann- Bantamweight bout

Prelims:

Rodolfo Viera vs. Wellington Turman- Middleweight bout

Raoni Barcelos vs Victory Henry- Bantamweight bout

Ilia Topuria vs Movsar Evloev- Featherweight bout

Early prelims:

Tony Gravely vs Saimon Oliveira- Bantamweight bout

Silvana Juarez vs Vanessa Demopoulos- Women’s strawweight bout

Kay Hansen vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius- Women's flyweight bout

UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Date, Time and Live Streaming Details

The UFC 270 event is scheduled to be held at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on January 23, as per the Indian Standard Time. While the early prelims and prelims will not be telecasted in India, the live telecast of the main card event will begin at 8:30 AM IST on January 23.

Sony Network is the official broadcaster of UFC in India and will telecast the event on Sony Ten 1/2 and the Sony Ten 3 channels. At the same time, the live streaming of UFC 270 will be available on the mobile application and website of Sony LIV.

(Image: AP/@ufc/Twitter)