UFC 278, Usman Vs Edwards 2: Full Fight Card, Schedule, Live Streaming Details And More

The MMA world is up for a treat this weekend, as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gears up for the UFC 278 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled to be held on Saturday night. The PPV is being headlined by Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2, UFC welterweight championship bout as the main event. This will be the first fight of the year for the reigning welterweight champion, as he last made a successful title defence against Colby Covington in November, last year.

On the other hand, Leon Edwards fought against Nate Diaz in his last bout on June 2021, where he picked up a unanimous decision win. Usman is arguably UFC’s best pound-to-pound fighter currently as he has a win-loss-draw record of 20-1-0. At the same time, Edwards has a 19-3-0 record to his name.

This will be the second time both fighters face each other in the UFC, having previously fought in 2015. Edwards has maintained a 10-0 unbeaten record in 10 fights since their previous clash and now looks determined to become the first native of Jamaica to win the UFC title. It is pertinent to mention that this will be sixth time Kumaru will defend his welterweight title.

UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2: Full Fight Card

Main Card:

Main Event: Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards

Co-Main Event: Paulo Costa vs Luke Rockhold

José Aldo vs Merab Dvalishvili

Marcin Tybura vs Alexander Romanov

Tyson Pedro vs Harry Hunsucker

Prelims:

Leonardo Santos vs Jared Gordon

Yanan Wu vs Lucie Pudilová

Sean Woodson vs Luis Saldana

Early Prelims:

AJ Fletcher vs Ange Loosa

Amir Albazi vs Francisco Figueiredo

Aoriqileng vs Jay Perrin

Daniel da Silva vs Victor Altamirano

Where is the UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 scheduled to be held?

The UFC 278 PPV will be held at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.

When is the UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 scheduled to be held?

The UFC 278 is scheduled to be held on August 20, Saturday local time, while the event will be live on August 21, Sunday in India. The Main card of the PPV is slated to begin at 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT/ 7:30 AM IST.

How to watch UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 in India?

The UFC 278, Usman vs Edwards 2 PPV will be telecasted on the Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, and Sony TEN 3 channels in India. At the same time, the live streaming of the PPV will be available on Sony LIV.