UFC 280: Coach Khabib Erupts In Joy As Islam Makhachev Wins UFC Lightweight Title; WATCH

The main event of UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) concluded on Saturday with former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov presenting the UFC lightweight title to Islam Makhachev. Charles Oliveira submitted to Makhachev at 3:17 in Round 2 of the championship bout. As Makhachev clinched the win, his corner, which also included the coach Khabib erupted in ecstatic celebrations.

Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ecstatic reaction after Islam Makhachev wins

Khabib was seen jumping out of his seat after Oliveira submitted to Makhachev, before joining the new champion inside the octagon. After the match, Makhachev spoke to former two-division champion Daniel Cormier in the post-first interview where he gave his belt back to his coach. Speaking to Cormier, Makhachev said, “Abu Dhabi, thank you. I worked so hard for this moment. All my life, when I was a kid, I was preparing for this moment”.

Mentioning Khabib in his comments, he said, “I just want to say, this my belt for my coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov (Khabib’s father). Many years ago, he told me just train hard and you will be champion. And, I wanna give this belt (Khabib). This man, his father made me”. Cormier then proceeded to ask Khabib about his feelings about his compatriot’s massive win. Speaking to Cormier, Khabib shed light on his 22-year-long journey with Makhachev.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev trained together for 22 years

“All life we trained together. 22 years, we trained together and the last couple of years I told you guys Islam Makhachev is the best fighter. Not in lightweight division, he is the no. 1 pound-for-pound fighter,” Khabib said in the post-match interview. Nurmagomedov then proceeded to reveal their plans for Makhachev to fight Alexander Vulkonovski in Australia next.

It is pertinent to mention that two other fighters from Makhachev and Khabib’s training camp emerged as winners in Fight Island on UFC 280. Abubakar Nurmagomedov defeated Gadzhi Omargadzhiev by unanimous decision in the preliminary card. Going ahead, welterweight star Belal Muhammad defeated Sean Bready by TKO (striking) at 4:47 in Round 2.

