UFC 280: List Of Fighters 'Coach Khabib' Trained At Fight Island As Makhachev Wins Title

The UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) event took place at Yas Island, also known as Fight Island in UAE on Saturday. The PPV featured the Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira lightweight championship bout in the main event. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov cornered Makhchev at the event, where he was crowned as the new UFC lightweight champion. Interestingly there were more fighters from the same camp, who emerged victorious at UFC 280 with coach Khabib’s guidance.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomdeov are known to share a close relationship since the time they started making headlines in UFC. Nurmagomedov rooted for Islam for a long time, as Makhachev finally got his shot at the UFC lightweight title at UFC 280 on October 22. While he was being seen as a strong contender against former champion Charles Oliveira, Makhachev absolutely dominated his opponent inside the octagon.

He controlled the action throughout the first round of the lightweight championship bout, before dropping Oliveira in the second round and securing a choke. Oliveira submitted to Makhachev at 3:17 in Round 2 and claimed the UFC lightweight championship title. Khabib accompanied Islam in the post-fight interview inside the octagon and revealed that Makhachev will fight Alexander Vulkonovski next in Australia.

Belal Muhammad

Welterweight star Belal Muhammad also trains with coach Khabib and he was another victorious fighter from the stacked match card for UFC 280. Belal continued his push toward the top of the division by defeating Sean Brady with his striking force. The match-up started off with equal blows from both sides but Muhammad put relentless pressure and constantly worked on Brady.

Brady was shaken with a massive right hand, as the fighters battled along the fence. The higher-ranked Muhammad cranked up the pressure and ended up absolutely smashing his opponent. He earned a TKO win at 4:47 in Round 2 of the fight, which was his fourth straight win.

Abubakar Nurmagomedov

Abubakar Nurmagomedov is one of the cousins of Khabib, who fights in the welterweight division. Both fighters displayed great grappling skills over the first two rounds, as the final round turned out to be a war of attrition and fatigued striking. Nurmagomedov emerged as the winner when the scores were tallied and he successfully swept the scorecards to pick his second consecutive win.

Nurmagomedov dropped on his promotional debut and has now secured decision wins in his last two fights. He has now moved to the 17-3-1 record. On the other hand, Omargadzhiev’s record fell to 0-2 in the UFC and 13-2 overall. Abubakar also made headlines for his violent physical altercation with Khamzat Chimaev outside the ring, during Makhachev's in-ring interview.