Brazilian UFC star Alex Pereira scripted a stunning victory over Israel Adesanya in the main event of the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) event at the Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York. Adesanya was leading the middleweight championship bout by 3-1 over his former kick-boxing rival but was caught off-guard by Pereiraโ€™s strikes 2 minutes into the fight. Against all the odds, Pereira hung on till the final round of the main event before unleashing his power.

In the co-main event of the night, Zhang Weili defeated Carla Esparza via submission to become the new womenโ€™s strawweight champion. The main card also featured the thrilling lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler. Having suffered a loss at the hands of Charles Oliveira in the lightweight championship fight in UFC 289 main event last year, Poirier made a sensational return in his first fight of 2022.ย

On the other hand, Chandler came off a TKO win over Tony Ferguson in his last fight but picked the 7th loss of his career at UFC 281. Here's a look at what else happened at UFC 281 in MSG, New York.

UFC 281 Results, Adesanya vs Pereira: As it happened

Early prelims

Carlos Ulberg def. Nicolae Negumereanu via knockout (punches) in Round 1, 3:44

Montel Jackson def. Julio Arce via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-29)

Michael Trizano def. Seungwoo Choi via knockout (punches) โ€“ Round 1, 4:51

Karolina Kowalkiewicz def. Silvana Gomez Juarez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Matt Frevola def. Ottman Azaitar via knockout (punch) โ€“ Round 1, 2:30

Prelims

Andre Petroski def. Wellington Turman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Erin Blanchfield def. Molly McCann via submission (kimura) โ€“ Round 1, 3:37

Ryan Spann def. Dominick Reyes via knockout (punch) โ€“ Round 1, 1:20

Renato Moicano def. Brad Riddell via submission (rear-naked choke) โ€“ Round 1, 3:20

Main card