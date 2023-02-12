UFC 284: What Was The Official Judges Scorecard In Makhachev Vs Volkonovski Fight?

The highly intriguing encounter on paper Islam Makhachev Vs. Alexander Volkanovski delivered a spectacle in the Octagon too. Islam walked to the ring to a hostile crowd in Perth. Having wished to knock Volkanovski out, Islam backed his ground game in the first round and got hold of the Aussie in the round to gain momentum. Round two was more competitive as Volkanovski appeared to be the aggressor. Following this, the third round saw cautious handling from both individuals as both refrained from taking risks. The fourth saw Islam's dominant wrestling prowess as almost the entire round functioned on the ground. The supreme defense of Volkanovski helped him survive the match. The match went down to the fifth where it was Volkanovski who chased Islam throughout and landed a heavy right to rattle Islam. However, Makhachev remained in the match.

After an entralling 25-minute fight both men raised their hands to express belief in their performance. However, the winneer had to one and thus it was Islam Makhachev, who was adjudged as the winner by unanimous decision. The three judges presented the following scores which were eventually read out by Bruce Buffer in the octagon.

The scores were 48-47, 48-47, 49-46.

UFC 284 Results

UFC 284: Main Card

Lightweight Fight: Islam Makhachev def. Alexander Volkanovski via. unanimous win.

Featherweight Fight: Yair Rodriguez def. Josh Emmett via. Submission

Welterweight Fight: Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown via. Submission

Heavyweight Fight: Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter via. Ko

Light Heavyweight Fight: Jimmy Crute Vs. Alonzo Menifield ends in a majority draw.

UFC 284: Preliminary Card Results

Light Heavyweight Fight: Modestas Bukauskas def. Tyson Pedro via unanimous decision.

Featherweight Fight: Joshua Culibao def. Melsik Baghdasaryan via submission.

Flyweight Fight: Kleydson Rodrigues def. Shannon Ross via TKO.

Lightweight Fight: Jamie Mullarkey def. Francisco Prado via unanimous decision.

UFC 284: Early Prelims Results

Featherweight Fight: Jon jenkins def. Don Shainis via. unanimous decision.

Women Strawweight Fight: Loma Lookboonme def. Elise Reed via. submission.

Featherweight Fight: Blake Bilder def. Shane Young via. unanimous decision.

Lightweight Fight: Elvis Brenner def. Zubaira Tukhogov via. unanimous decision.