UFC 288 results: Aljamain Sterling retains Bantamweight title, beats Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 saw the much-anticipated return of Henry Cejudo back into the UFC circuit after three years. The former champ-champ faced Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight title and could not complete a successful return. Aside from the headliner Sterling vs Cejudo fight the card was filled with high-octane MMA action. Here's the complete result card.

As it has often been spoken that there are levels to this game, and the statement was highlighted at UFC 288. Henry Cejudo, who was out of the circuit for years made his way back and showed the holder the challenge he was missing up until now. In the first round itself, it was made clear that both men would seek to out-grapple each other. Both registered takedowns apiece in the first 5 minutes. Following the explosive start, both fighters turned on the cautious switch in the 2nd round and kept their distance. Sterling was evidently quicker during the exchanges, but Cejudo was equal to it disseminating the message that he's still the same fighter that he was, before he shocked everyone by announcing retirement. A similar intensity was showcased in Round 3, and halfway in the round, Sterling got into a perfect position to explore the submission stances but Triple C's defense kept Aljo at bay, at the end of the round Cejudo, delivered another successful takedown. The intensity dimmed in the fourth round as both men were feeling the effects of the engaging first 15 minutes. The defensive approach from both sides continued in the 5th and final round. After 5 rounds, it was Aljamain Sterling, who was adjudged the winner via split decision.

UFC 288 Results

Main Card

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo. Result: Aljamain Sterling beats Henry Cejudo via split decision (47-48, 48-47, 48-47)

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns. Result: Belal Muhammad defeats Gilbert Burns (50–45, 49–46, 49–46) by Unanimous Decision, Round 5, 5:00

Jessica Andrade vs. Yan Xiaonan. Result: Yan Xiaonan defeats Jessica Andrade via Technical Knock Out (punches), Round 1, 2:20

Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes. Result: Movsar Evloev defeats Diego Lopes (29–28, 29–28, 30–27) by Unanimous Decision.

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain. Result: Charles Jourdain defeats Kon Gracie (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) by Unanimous Decision

Preliminary Card

Lightweight Bout: Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola. Result: Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober - TKO (punches), Round 1: 4:08

Light Heavyweight Bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark. Result: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark - Technical Submission (guillotine choke), Round: 2 - 2:28

Welterweight Bout: Khaos Williams vs. Rolando Bedoya. Result: Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya - Decision (split) (27–30, 29–28, 29–28), Round: 3 - 5:00

Women's Strawweight Bout: Marina Rodriguez vs. Virna Jandiroba. Result: Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez - Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 30–27), Round: 3 - 5:00

Early Preliminary Card