UFC 288 results: Aljamain Sterling retains Bantamweight title, beats Henry Cejudo

UFC 288 saw the much-anticipated return of Henry Cejudo back into the UFC circuit after three years. The former champ-champ faced Aljamain Sterling for the UFC Bantamweight title and could not complete a successful return. Aside from the headliner Sterling vs Cejudo fight the card was filled with high-octane MMA action. Here's the complete result card.
As it has often been spoken that there are levels to this game, and the statement was highlighted at UFC 288. Henry Cejudo, who was out of the circuit for years made his way back and showed the holder the challenge he was missing up until now. In the first round itself, it was made clear that both men would seek to out-grapple each other. Both registered takedowns apiece in the first 5 minutes. Following the explosive start, both fighters turned on the cautious switch in the 2nd round and kept their distance. Sterling was evidently quicker during the exchanges, but Cejudo was equal to it disseminating the message that he's still the same fighter that he was, before he shocked everyone by announcing retirement. A similar intensity was showcased in Round 3, and halfway in the round, Sterling got into a perfect position to explore the submission stances but Triple C's defense kept Aljo at bay, at the end of the round Cejudo, delivered another successful takedown. The intensity dimmed in the fourth round as both men were feeling the effects of the engaging first 15 minutes. The defensive approach from both sides continued in the 5th and final round. After 5 rounds, it was Aljamain Sterling, who was adjudged the winner via split decision.
