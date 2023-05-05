'Conor Has Made A Lot Of Money': UFC Boss Dana White On McGregor Facing Off Perry At BKFC

Conor McGregor recently made headlines for his intense faceoff with Mike Perry at Bare-Knuckle Fight Club 41. He was seen sipping his Proper Twelve whiskey on the ringside as Perry beat Luke Rockhold. He was then called on to the stage, where he shook hands with the American as the faceoff ensued.

With McGregor teasing a potential appearance n the sport, speculations started emerging on social media. However, given the 34-year-old’s lucrative deal with UFC, he is expected to continue with the promotion. Meanwhile, during a recent conversation with Bartool Sports, Dana White shed light on McGregor’s appearance at BKFC.

ALSO READ | Conor McGregor Gets Call Out From Mike Perry; Notorious Showcases Not UFC But BKFC Title

"The dude called him into the ring"

“I think Conor went out and was having fun and got caught up in the moment. Listen, man. the dude called him into the ring. You know, he did it. I also saw him pounding a bottle of Proper (No.) Twelve. I’m sure that had something to do with it, too. Listen, man. At the end of the day, Conor has done a lot here. He’s made a lot of money. The guy is out having fun and it’s all good. Not at all (was I bothered). Not even a little bit,” the UFC boss told Barstool Sports.

This is not the first time McGregor has teased a fight outside of the UFC. He recently got linked with WWE due to his social media banter with Paul Heyman. Following the announcement of the WWE-UFC merger, Conor took to his official Twitter handle and osted a photoshopped picture of him holding a WWE title in one hand and a UFC championship title in the other.

Conor McGregor to face Roman Reigns in WWE?

Reacting to the tweet by Conor McGregor, the undisputed WWE universal champion Roman Reigns’ counsel Paul Heyman pulled off an epic jibe on the MMA star. The Wise Man looked to troll the 34-year-old and said he is a Roman Reigns-wannabe. “@TheNotoriousMMA is a @WWERomanReigns wannabe!!!,” Heyman tweeted.

ALSO READ | Conor McGregor Vs Roman Reigns: UFC Superstar Drops Huge Hint On WWE Debut To Paul Heyman

Conor McGregor has recently appeared in several high-profile events, including the Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia fight last month. He is set to return to the octagon for the first time in two years, later this year. The former two-division champion will face Michael Chandler as part of the latest series of The Ultimate Fighter.