UFC 291: Fans underline mind blowing similarities between Dustin Poirier & Justin Gaethje

UFC 291 is on the horizon and contains a delectable fight card that every fan of combat sports yearns to witness. From start to finish, violence is written all over the line-up and will conclude with a new BMF coming to the fore. Thus, in the lead-up to the event, the headliner fight between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje is getting all the attention of the fans. As this is a dream encounter for all bloodthirsty enthusiasts out there, hence, it seems the obsessed are mulling over the fight too much that they even brought out the inconspicuous similarities between the two fighters. Let's know what makes sense and what does not among them.

3 things you need to know

UFC 291 is scheduled to take place on July 29, 2023

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gethje fight will headline UFC 291

Poirier won the earlier meeting against Gaethje

Also Read | Georges St-Pierre all set to face former Welterweight contender in his UFC return

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gethje: Who is the biggest BMF?

Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje have squared off in the Octagon before in 2018, and after finishing opponent after opponent the two are scheduled to cross paths again. Poirier got the better of Gaethje in their first meeting and on paper has the resume and skillset to supersede Gaethje once more. But the highlight has dynamite in his hands and if he gets the chance to lay it on his opponent then he can relentlessly change the face of the one standing opposite him. It is seen as a neck-and-neck battle where spectators will be the ultimate winners and losers as well. Since both are fan favorites, one has to lose, which may not go down well among the fans. However, the action which may go on for 25 minutes is going to blow the roof up and give the audience their money's worth.

Also Read | UFC 294: Dana White announces Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2 & Costa vs Chimaev

Twitter user figures out intricate similarities between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje

While so much is hype around the fight, a social media user has highlighted the intricate similarities between the fighters. From their age to being UFC Interim Lightweight Champions, there is lots of common between the Diamond and the Highlight. Let's take a look at all the bases.

Similarities between Justin Gaethje & Dustin Poirier

-Both are 34 years old.

-Both are former LW interim champs.

-Both lost to the same guys via sub.

-Both have 13 letters in their name.

-Both fought for the UFC Belt twice.

-Both beat Michael Chandler.

-Both won their… pic.twitter.com/FxJ51SlN29 — ɢʀᴀᴘᴘʟᴜʀʀ ™ (@Grapplurr) June 2, 2023

So, while so much is in common, a vistory will draw the difference between the two. Who you got in this mega enconter? Let us know in the comments section.