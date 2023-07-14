Massive UFC return happening soon? New reports erupt on Ronda Rousey's rumored WWE exit

Ronda Rousey is no longer the one-half of the WWE Women's tag team champion. Her long-time partner Shayna Baszler turned on her making it an ideal road for a feud. However, the dispute may not run for long as rumblings are making noise that the former WWE Raw Women's champion is contemplating a return to UFC. How credible are these assertions? Let's find out.

Is Ronda Rousey coming back to UFC?

Ever since she made her WWE debut Ronda Rousey has been given a significant push. The already superstar who made a highly-anticipated move from UFC has always remained in the title mix, whether it is the marquee prize of Raw or SmackDown or the team titles. Yet, the superstar has been unable to win over a major chunk of the WWE fans. Some lousy bookings or laidback storytelling could perhaps be the reasons behind Rousey's stagnant stature. However, the so-called misery is rumored to be over soon.

Many reports flew recently that stated that Rousey is contemplating a return to the UFC. On Wednesday, bantamweight Chelsea Chandler, who will face Norma Dumont at this week's UFC fight night told MMA Junkie:

"I've been hearing Ronda is coming back." Chandler didn't offer much more, but is there anything to it?

The foremost journalist of combat sports Ariel Helwani also laid weight on the subject and put water to the steam. According to Helwani, Ronda's UFC return is not happening.

Ronda Rousey is not considering a UFC comeback, I’m told.



A return to UFC is unlikely

Rousey's feud with Baszler is something she has always wanted to do because the 'Queen of Spades' is the one who got her into pro wrestling. Even on the surface, a return to the UFC appears unlikely. Aside from the obvious benefit of a massive payday, Rousey is 36 years old and has not competed in the Octagon since December 2016. In her last fight, she was defeated by Amanda Nunes via TKO in 48 seconds.