50 Cent Slams Welterweight Contender Colby Covington After His Loss At UFC 245

Kamaru Usman defended his welterweight title at UFC 245 by punishing his opponent to the extreme. It was a dog fight and both Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington had their moments. However, Kamaru Usman was superior as he went on to break Colby Covington’s jaw. Well, that’s not the only bad news for Colby Covington’s fans. He has been facing huge backlash for not being able to surpass the Nigerian Nightmare. It also includes rapper 50 Cent since he recently took a dig at Colby Covington’s failure at UFC 245 through his Instagram handle.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Challenges Singer 50 Cent For One-on-one Fight

UFC 245: 50 cent takes a shot at Colby Covington

Colby Covington claimed himself as the better fighter before stepping inside the octagon against Kamaru Usman. He took nasty verbal shots at the welterweight king. After talking about Kamaru Usman’s cultural background and nation, ‘The Chaos’ promised that he would win the welterweight tile and bring it to Donald Trump’s residence at ‘Trump Tower’. However, things did not go as per plan for Covington and he was brutally beaten up by Karu Usman in the main event of UFC 245.

After a horrific loss, 50 Cent’s words also attacked Colby Covington in a harsh way. The Grammy award winner slammed Colby Covington for his racial comments. He stated that he deserved to get his jaw broken. 50 Cent was quick to notify that Colby Covington failed to keep his promise to Donald Trump. He posted a bloodied photo of the title contender. Take a look at 50 Cent’s Instagram post.

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

This is not the first time 50 Cent has said something about the UFC world. He also spoke about Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather in the past. The Rapper also expressed his urge to face Conor McGregor in a street fight but it never materialized.

Also Read | UFC: Kamaru Usman Takes Potshots At Colby Covington Ahead Of UFC 245

Also Read | UFC 244: Nate Diaz Ruled Out For 90 Days After Injury Against Masvidal