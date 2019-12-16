Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

Kamaru Usman had a spectacular night at UFC 245 as he knocked out Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington with horrific jabs in a highly anticipated fight. Conor McGregor reacted to it and expressed his wish to get a taste of the 170 lbs title. After an unsuccessful attempt at the lightweight gold in UFC 229, Conor McGregor is set to return against Donald Cerrone on January 18, 2020. The interesting fact is that Conor McGregor is set to make his return as a welterweight. Well, Kamaru Usman is the current welterweight champion of UFC and former double champion Conor McGregor has his eyes set on him.

UFC: Conor McGregor has reacted to Kamaru Usman’s win

After The Nigerian Nightmare’s victory at UFC 245, Conor McGregor took to Twitter and said, “145, 155, 170.” It refers to all the three weight classes where Conor McGregor has fought and won. The Irish Superstar has already got the lightweight title and featherweight title beside his name. It won’t be shocking if Conor McGregor decides to hunt for the welterweight title too. McGregor has fought twice in the 170 lbs against Nate Diaz and he holds a score of 1-1. However, a victory against Donald Cerrone will take him to 2-1 and he will be having a door full of opportunities in the division.

145. 155. 170. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 15, 2019

UFC: Lightweight Title or Featherweight Title

According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor’s victory against Donald Cerrone is going to ensure his title shot against lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, Khabib has ruled out the possibility of a rematch. He said that Conor needs to win 10 fights in the lightweight unit to get a title shot against him. The mega re-match, which had Dana White’s green signal, looks unlikely keeping in mind Khabib Nurmagomedov’s recent statement. In such an instance, Conor McGregor might choose to get his hands on the welterweight title - which he has never done before.

I asked Dana White today why Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds, would jump him ahead of Justin Gaethje at 155 pounds. Here is his answer, full conversation on this topic here https://t.co/ukj5uZ7t1l. pic.twitter.com/jVfgtyly4T — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

