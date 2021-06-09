UFC Chief Dana White SLAMS Mayweather Vs Logan Paul, Calls People 'Dummies' To Pay For It

For weeks, fans were waiting eagerly for the Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul exhibition bout. However, the entire event did not live up to many people's expectations. After the fight, fans even went on social media, some speaking of how the result was somewhat anti-climatic.

UFC chief Dana White comments on Mayweather vs Logan Paul viewers

Along with some fans, UFC president Dana White called out people who ended up spending money to watch the boxing legend take on the YouTuber. The fight was promoted for weeks and had a lot of interactions and comments made on it. However, White seemed against the idea in the end, stating that what everyone saw was in no way a boxing match.

Dana White reacts to last night's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul and if it made him want to jump into boxing to fix the model.



Full interview for @UFCarabia coming soon. pic.twitter.com/U4yrDaDVZR — Farah Hannoun (@Farah_Hannoun) June 7, 2021

"Like I said before, there's always going to be a market for that kind of stuff," he said. "There's always going to be people that are willing to put down $50 to watch that kind of stuff. Imagine if Kim Kardashian wanted to fight Amanda Nunes. How big do you think that fight would be?".

While White made his opinion known, many fans added that the fight was never a serious affair. Mayweather has been retired for years, while Paul (a YouTuber), had previously lost to another YouTuber. However, White explained that the ways these things are marketed make it into a commercial event.

Mayweather vs Logan Paul highlights

"I'm not 21 anymore," Floyd had said after the match, even adding the Logan Paul surprised him. Round 1 had Paul trying to get in a hit, while Mayweather looked somewhat troubled to fight someone taller. Around Round 3, Paul started looking a bit worn out and grew more exhausted as the match continued. Fans seemed to boo at the pair fighting by Round 8, many expressing their unhappiness online.

How much money did Mayweather vs Logan Paul make?

With the pay-per-view money and streaming numbers, the Mayweather vs Logan Paul bout is said to have made millions. However, there was somewhat a difference in how much Paul and Mayweather made. However, recent reports suggest that Mayweather apparently made less than his expected figure, all on the basis of the PPV sales.

On the other hand, Paul will reportedly earn $250 thousand, and 10% of the PPV shares. During an interview last month, Paul stated that he could make around $20 million. Mayweather could be earning $10 million as his base salary, and will also keep 50% of the PPV shares.

UFC 263 fight card

Main card

Middleweight title bout – Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori

Flyweight title bout – Dieveson Figuierdo vs Brandon Moreno

Welterweight bout – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz

Welterweight bout – Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Light Heavyweight bout – Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Prelims

Lightweight bout – Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Light Heavyweight bout – Eryk Anders vs Darren Stewart

Women's Flyweight bout – Lauren Murphy vs Joanne Calderwood

Featherweight bout – Movsar Evloev vs Hakeem Dawodu

Early prelims

Women's Bantamweight bout – Pannie Kianzad vs Alexis Davis

Featherweight bout – Chase Hooper vs Steven Peterson

Lightweight bout – Fares Ziam vs Luigi Vendramini

Heavyweight bout – Carlos Felipe vs Jake Collier

(Image credits: AP)