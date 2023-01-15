UFC Confirms Heavyweight Superstar Jon Jones' Return, To Face Ciryl Gane At UFC 285

Former light heavyweight UFC champion Jon Jones is all set to make a return to the octagon on March 4. The star fighter will lock horns against French MMA star Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 285 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, eyeing the vacant heavyweight title. This will be the first UFC appearance for Jones since his win against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 on February 8, 2020.

“A top contender who has won 11 of his 12 pro bouts, defeating the likes of Derrick Lewis, Junior Dos Santos and Tai Tuivasa while also wearing the interim heavyweight title belt, Gane now has the vacant undisputed crown in his sights, but to get it, he has to hold off the charge of UFC superstar Jones, whose storied career in the light heavyweight division now gets a second chapter among the heavyweights, where "Bones" will attempt to make history by becoming a two-division champion,” UFC said in a statement.

A look at Jone Jones' UFC career in a brief

Jones is considered to be one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the sport and is also the most acclaimed light heavyweight champion in the history of the promotion. He racked up 11 title defenses from 2011 to 2020 and earned victories over Daniel Cormier, Glover Teixeira, Maurício Rua, Quinton Jackson, Lyoto Machida, Rashad Evans, Vitor Belfort, and more.

The 35-year-old found himself in major controversies both on and off the octagon, which also includes a domestic battery case. However, he has now returned to shape and has decided to move up to the heavyweight division. He will be up against Cyril Gane, who is 11-1 in his career and has won eight of his nine UFC appearances.

More about Ciryl Gane

In his last fight, the 32-year-old Frenchman knocked out Tai Tuivasa with a third-round knockout in September. His only loss came during the heavyweight title fight against Francis Ngannou. The upcoming clash against Jones will be the second title challenge for Gane in his UFC career. The UFC 285 PPV is scheduled to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.