UFC: Dana White Confirms Interest In A Kamaru Usman Vs Jorge Masvidal Fight After UFC 245

UFC President Dana White recently appeared to confirm the idea that he is targeting a fight between the BMF champion Jorge Masvidal and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Jorge Masvidal had earlier expressed interest in a fight against Conor McGregor and boxing veteran Floyd Mayweather next year. He stated that he is the big-ticket at 170 pounds. However, after Kamaru Usman’s successful welterweight title defence against the former interim champion Colby Covington at UFC 245, it looks like Dana White has other plans for Jorge Masvidal.

UFC President Dana White interested in Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman

After Usman’s dramatic victory over Covington at UFC 245, Dana White stated in the post-fight interview that Masvidal versus Usman is now a big deal. He added that Masvidal has fought Nate Diaz for the ‘BMF’ belt and he will now be fighting for the actual title against someone who is tough as nails. Dana further expressed that the matchup would be fun.

Kamaru Usman on what's next in UFC

Kamaru Usman seemed less certain on the idea of his next opponent. When asked about what comes next (was it Jorge Masvidal?) for him in the welterweight division, he could only answer with a - ‘who?’. He favoured former rival Leon Edwards to be more deserving of the title shot after eight consecutive victories. Kamaru Usman holds a victory over Leon Edwards from their fight at UFC on Fox 17 in 2015, whereas the latter has been on a winning spree since their last encounter. However, Kamaru Usman has expressed that he would gladly defend the welterweight championship against whoever Dana White and the UFC deem worthy. While Leon Edwards has been inching closer towards title contention with every fight, Jorge Masvidal seems to be a more logical option for Dana White and a popular choice amongst fans.

