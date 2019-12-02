With Eyes On Big Fights, Jorge Masvidal To Gun For Nick Diaz And Conor McGregor?

Jorge Masvidal is at an all-time high in his UFC career as he followed his impressive 5-second TKO victory over Ben Askren with a win over Nate Diaz to be crowned the BMF champion at UFC 244. And while it is known that the two have expressed an interest to run it back post the controversial stoppage, it was Masvidal's desire to baptise Nate Diaz that caused an issue with Nate's older brother Nick Diaz. Having said that, Nick Diaz now seems to have a bone to pick with Jorge Masvidal who implied his willingness to battle against Masvidal if the price is right.

UFC News: Jorge Masvidal targets Nick Diaz and Conor McGregor next

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Jorge Masvidal claimed that a matchup between him and Nate's brother Nick Diaz is already in the works. Jorge Masvidal has also been expressing an interest in a fight against former double-champ Conor McGregor, which he suggested is also on the cards. Earlier, Jorge Masvidal was believed to face the winner of Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington but has now set his sight only on bigger fights.

"I never had nothing disrespectful to say, but you don't talk about baptizing my younger brother."@nickdiaz209 took offense to some of Jorge Masvidal's words about his brother Nate (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/QnibkWHehi — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) November 11, 2019

Speaking of the returning Irishman, Jorge Masvidal said that he does not want to sound like a bully, because since he won the Nate Diaz fight, Conor McGregor has not said anything. Masvidal accused Conor McGregor of calling for a shot at the winner of BMF champion when there was a possibility of Nate Diaz winning the fight. Jorge Masvidal further added that McGregor had involved himself in the BMF championship equation in the days leading up to the fight up until Nate lost.

