UFC Fight Night, Gane Vs Tuivasa: Match Card, Full Schedule & Live Streaming Details

French MMA superstar Ciryl Gane is up against Australia’s Tai Tuivasa in the main event of UFC Fight Night event, scheduled to be held on Saturday night in Paris. Former interim heavyweight champion Gane (10-1-0) heads into the fight after recovering from his decision loss against reigning champion Francis Ngannou in the UFC heavyweight title match at UFC 270, in January. On the other hand, Tuivasa (15-3-0) is coming off a TKO win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February.

The highly anticipated bout in the main event of UFC Paris is expected to be hit among the fans as Gane is currently the No. 1 ranked contender, while Tai is ranked No. 3. Meanwhile, in the co-main event of the event, No. 1 ranked middleweight contender Robert Whittaker will clash against No. 2 ranked Marvin Vettori. Vettori heads into the match after picking up a decision win against Paulo Costa in October last year, while Whittaker went down against reigning champion Israel Adesanya in the middleweight championship match at UFC 271 in February.

Here’s the match card, full schedule, and live streaming details for UFC Fight Night in Paris, which will take place on Saturday Night.

UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa: Full Match Card

Main card-

Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa (heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori (middleweight)

Alessio Di Chirico vs. Roman Kopylov (middleweight)

John Makdessi vs. Nasrat Haqparast (lightweight)

William Gomis vs. Jarno Errens (featherweight)

Charles Jourdain vs. Nathaniel Wood (featherweight)

Preliminary card-

Abus Magomedov vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (middleweight)

Fares Ziam vs. Michal Figlak (lightweight)

Nassourdine Imamov vs. Joaquin Buckley (middleweight)

Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Gabriel Miranda (lightweight)

Khalid Taha vs. Cristian Quinonez (bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Ailin Perez (women's featherweight)

Where is UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa taking place?

The UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa event is being held at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

When will UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa begin?

The prelims of the UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa are scheduled to begin at 12 PM ET / 9 AM PT / 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 3. While the main card begins at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT on Saturday in the US, it will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday, September 4 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC Paris, Gane vs Tuivasa in India?

Indian MMA fans can enjoy the live streaming of UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa event on the Sony LIV app and website. The event will be also streamed live on UFC Fight Pass.

How to watch the live telecast of UFC Paris, Gane vs Tuivasa in India?

Fans in India can also tune in to the live telecast on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC Paris, Gane vs Tuivasa in US?

MMA fans in US can watch UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa on ESPN Plus.

How to watch the live streaming of UFC Paris, Gane vs Tuivasa in UK?

In the UK, UFC Fight Night, Gane vs Tuivasa will be available on BT Sport 1 on TV and also on the BT Sport app and website.