Israel Adesanya Takes A Brutal Dig At Jon Jones' Entire MMA Career

Israel Adesanya has experienced a meteoric rise in UFC ever since his debut in 2018. The African born fighter is just two years old in UFC. He has already established himself as one of the top-rated athletes of the promotion.

His 2019 has been phenomenal as he became the middleweight champion of UFC by knocking out Robert Whittaker at UFC 243. However, the light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is definitely not happy about Israel Adesanya’s success. He has already thrashed him verbally on a few occasions. Both Adesanya and Jon Jones have shared a verbal feud for a long time. UFC fans have already started to dream about a mega-fight between them.

Meanwhile, Israel Adesanya has taken another shot at the lightweight champion by calling him a ‘cheat’ and ‘a steroid-based fighter’ in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani.

Also Read | UFC News: Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For Embattled Conor McGregor

UFC: Israel Adesanya slams Jon Jones’ MMA career

During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Israel Adesanya claimed that he has achieved the sky within two years in UFC. He added that Jon Jones is a washed off old guy. The 185 lbs king further stated that Jon Jones is a cheat and everything he has achieved after Shogun Rua is useless. ‘The Last Style Blender’ wasted no time in taking a dig at Jon Jones’s steroid usage instances. He called him a ‘drug addict cheat’. According to Israel Adesanya, his walkouts are going to be greater than Jon Jones’ entire career. Listen to Israel Adesanya’s words from his mouth.

Also Read | UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

UFC: Will they fight in the near future?

Currently, Jon Jones is lined up against Dominick Reyes for the main event of UFC 247. He will be defending his light heavyweight belt. On the other hand, Israel Adesanya might go against Paulo Costa or Yoel Romero in his upcoming fight. Therefore, Jon Jones vs Israel Adesanya is still not on the cards. However, if fans desperately ask for it, UFC might book it soon.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov: Fighter's Salary, Net Worth, Next UFC Opponent

Also Read | UFC 246: Conor McGregor Steals The Show At NFL Wildcard Playoffs; Watch Video