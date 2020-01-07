UFC 246: Conor McGregor Steals The Show At NFL Wildcard Playoffs; Watch Video

The undisputed Pay-Per-View King of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Conor McGregor will be back in action on January 18, 2020, at the main event of UFC 246. The former and first two-division champion of UFC is slated to face Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at 170 lbs and MMA fans have been hyped up about the super match-up since it got officially announced. There is no doubt that Conor McGregor is currently one of the most popular athletes of the world and his global reach has been evident in various other sports events. The very recent one happened during a National Football League (NFL) wild card playoffs game between the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills on January 4, 2020.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor steals the show at the NFL Wildcard Playoffs

Houston Texans thrashed the Buffalo Bills by 22-19 in the Wildcard Playoffs game this season. It was an exciting match but UFC Superstar Conor McGregor managed to grab all the attention out of nowhere. UFC featured a video of Conor McGregor on the ‘big-screen’ during the match and it had nothing to do with his upcoming fight against Donald Cerrone. The main motive of the ad was to promote Conor McGregor’s availability on ESPN+. Conor McGregor was regarded as ‘The Most Loved’, ‘The Most Controversial’, ‘The Most Outspoken’, and ‘The Most Notorious’ star of UFC in the video. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s insane promo for ESPN+ that rocked the NFL wild card night.

UFC 246: Conor McGregor’s recent update

According to Conor McGregor’s recent interview for the Mac Life Official, the Irish Superstar has found interest over both the lightweight and the welterweight division. After facing Donald Cerrone at the main event of UFC 246, Conor McGregor has expressed his interest to go after Jorge Masvidal. However, he is also keen to go for the 155 lbs strap if Tony Ferguson or Khabib Nurmagomedov pulls out from their highly anticipated clash on April 18, 2020.

