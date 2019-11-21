UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Rejects Conor McGregor's Rematch Request

Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the year and the undefeated lightweight champion retained his title by strangling Conor McGregor for four rounds before choking him out. However, after a great victory, the night did not end on a good note for Nurmagomedov since the aftermath drama of UFC 229 main-event made a lot of fans feel insecure. Nurmagomedov and his teammates got into a brawl with McGregor’s team and the security had to take the former away when things spiralled out of control. The Dagestani has finally revealed what was going on his mind when he was surrounded by almost 300 guards after beating Conor McGregor at Las Vegas in the main event of UFC 229.

Also Read- UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov expresses his feelings

In a Q&A session with fans, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he was having mixed emotions after being declared the winner of the fight against Conor McGregor at UFC 229. The Irish superstar took a lot of cheap shots at Nurmagomedov during the entire promotion of the fight. McGregor insulted Khabib’s race, country, family throughout the pre-fight session and the Dagestani was clearly furious even after winning the fight, which made him jump off the cage and attack Conor McGregor's teammate, Dillon Danis.

The UFC lightweight champion said that he was being guarded by 300 security personnel after the fight, when Russian President Vladimir Putin called him up to know his condition and Nurmagomedov replied back by saying that he was in the facilities under the stands. He also told the Russian President that 300 guards were surrounding him. Nurmagomedov was not even given his title in front of the audience in the UFC Octagon. Khabib Nurmagomedov was clearly upset about that but could not do anything.

Also Read- Ritu Phogat Called 'Female Khabib', Says She's Humbled With Khabib Nurmagomedov Comparison

UFC news: Khabib Nurmagomedov on Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has called out Khabib Nurmagomedov for a re-match pretty often after losing the first fight but Nurmagomedov feels that McGregor doesn't want to fight him again. The Dagestani clearly dominated the entire match and according to him, the Irish giant wanted the fight to get over soon. Nurmagomedov is lined up against Tony Ferguson for his next fight and the Dagestani has zero interest left for Conor McGregor, after handing him a legitimate defeat at UFC 229

Also Read- Will Conor McGregor And Floyd Mayweather Fight Inside The Octagon?

Also Read- UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Says McGregor Needs 10 Wins Before Rematch