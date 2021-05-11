UFC Legend Chuck Liddell Enters Jake Paul-Floyd Mayweather Debate With "Clown" Remark

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell recently joined the long list of athletes and celebrities who want to fight Jake Paul. The YouTuber-turned-boxer has taken the combat sports bubble by storm since making his pro debut in 2020. The Problem child has delivered some impressive performances in the past, knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson in the one round and doing the same trick against former top UFC welterweight contender Ben Askren. And although it can be said that none of Paul’s past opponents had ever boxed before, it can’t be denied that the 24-year-old has brought a lot of viewers to the sport.

According to reports, the events Paul headlines generate great numbers on papers, with his last bout reportedly earning $75million just from PPV sales alone. For the past few years, Paul has been making headlines for calling out various MMA fighters, including former UFC champion Conor McGregor and current reigning UFC welterweight king Kamaru Usman. The likes of Daniel Cormier, Michael Bisping and even Floyd Mayweather have all exchanged crosswords with Paul before, with Chuck Liddell now taking aim at the YouTuber.

In a recent Q&A session, the former UFC light heavyweight champion was asked if he would “shut Jake Paul’s mouth,” to which Liddell replied, “I’m ready anytime for that clown”. Despite this, fans don’t see boxing officials allowing the 51-year-old to fight a 24-year-old pro-boxer. The Iceman has lost six of his last seven fights, including his last bout in 2018, when he was knocked out by former rival Tito Ortiz.

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather fight

Paul is currently reeling after a scrap with Floyd Mayweather in Miami last week which started when the YouTuber pulled off the former world champion’s hat, instigating a huge brawl. Floyd Mayweather threw several punches at the Problem Child before the security interfered and separated the two. However, it was later revealed that Paul suffered a black eye from the incident, with fans calling out for a 'Jake Paul Floyd Mayweather fight'.

Floy Mayweather vs Logan Paul date: Jake Paul banned

Considering the brawl took place after the Floy Mayweather vs Logan Paul press conference, Jake Paul was banned from cheering his brother from the ringside on June 6. Mayweather and Logan are set to collide in an exhibition bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The boxing legend is a huge fan favourite going into the bout as he boasts an undefeated record of 50-0, compared to Paul’s underwhelming 0-1.

Image Source: Chuck Liddell, Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather/ Instagram