UFC Star Conor McGregor Turns Baseballer, Throws Awkward First Pitch At Chicago Cubs Game

UFC sensation Conor McGregor is known for his fiery left hand in the ring but recently, he almost took down a fan with his left-hand strike and for a change, it was not the octagon but a baseball field.

On Tuesday, the Irish mixed martial artist threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Chicago Cubs vs Minnesota Twins baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. While the former UFC Champion tested his baseball skills, he could not find his rhythm when it came to executing them as he threw the ball with all his strength.

Conor McGregor first pitch

The Chicago Cubs player Patrick Wisdom who was waiting to receive the pitch helplessly watched the ball sail over his head as the fighter's pitch landed just some inches short of the fans who were seated in the front row and luckily nothing untoward happened.

Conor Mcgregor pitch: Here's how the fans reacted

Conor Mcgregor pitch evoked a lot of reactions from the fans and viewers and here's what they had to say.

too late to add Conor McGregor to the Cubs starting rotation this year? pic.twitter.com/TaSJWcSao8 — Austin Huff (@AustinHuff) September 22, 2021

Conor McGregor just threw out the first pitch at the #Cubs game and almost took someone out in the nacho line pic.twitter.com/oxhkOBwp6w — Derek Kudjer (@koojababy) September 21, 2021

No one could’ve predicted that Conor McGregor would abuse the 7th inning stretch lol #Cubs pic.twitter.com/PlpLlNxnFl — MBDChicago (@MBDChicago) September 22, 2021

Conor McGregor walking out for the first pitch tonight at the Cubs game pic.twitter.com/4cMCNMkov0 — Zach Lilja (@ZLiljaTCF) September 21, 2021

Earlier this month, Conor McGregor rapper Machine Gun Kelly was involved in an altercation during the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 that was held at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

The incident happened during the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards 2021 and as per TMZ reports, Conor McGregor had asked Machine Gun Kelly for a photograph which was refused by the latter. However, things did not end right there as 'MGK' allegedly pushed the MMA icon as things only got from bad to worse from thereon. The mixed martial artist stumbled backward and also ended up spilling his drink. An enraged Conor McGregor then threw his drink at the rapper, and the two almost came to blows. Once Conor McGregor spilled his drink at Machine Gun Kelly, the duo was nearly involved in a fistfight, and both of them had to be separated by the security officials before the situation got out of control.