UFC Superstar Conor McGregor's Reply To Fan's 'India Loves You' Comment Goes Viral

Former two-division UFC world champion Conor McGregor is one of the most celebrated athletes in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). He is well known for his achievements inside the octagon and is a prominent sporting personality all around the globe. Meanwhile, McGregor is currently making headlines for his wholesome tweet in reply to an Indian fan’s message.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Twitter user put out a picture of a hidden mural of McGregor in Mumbai. “Hidden treasures in the heart of Mumbai! A mural dedicated to the legend Conor McGregor,” the user wrote. Reacting to the tweet, another user tagged McGregor in his tweet, and captioned it saying, “India loves you!! “. On spotting the tweet, the former UFC champion took to his Twitter handle and said, “I love India!”.

Conor McGregor’s hidden mural in Mumbai

Conor McGregor’s reply to the fan

Conor McGregor's tweet about India becomes an instant hit

Conor’s tweet was quick to go viral among MMA fans in India, as they compared his stardom to that of his former rival Khabib Nurmagomedob. While a fan claimed Khabib is the favorite UFC superstar for Indian fans, another fan refuted and said, “Khabib may have been better but majority didn't even knew him atleast in India before his fight with Conor. Brock Lesnar & Conor McGregor is all most Indians know about UFC”.

At the same time, another fan wrote, “we love you Conor McGregor in India. you are something very very different and you are unbelievably amazing. you are going to be welterweight champ in 2023”. Here are a few more reactions by fans on Conor McGregor’s tweet about India.

What is Conor McGregor doing currently?

In his last UFC appearance at UFC 264 in July 2021, McGregor suffered a TKO loss against Dustin Poirier, while suffering a major injury in his leg. He recovered from the broken leg during the months to come and also teased fans about a return to the octagon in 2022. However, he is currently busy shooting for his upcoming Hollywood movie with Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of the 1989 movie Road House.