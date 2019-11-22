UFC: 3 Superstars Who Are Most Capable To Face Floyd Mayweather On His 2020 Return

Floyd Mayweather has announced that he is making a comeback in 2020 and it has already taken the internet by blow. The undefeated boxer hinted about his rematch with Conor McGregor a few months ago and with his latest statement, UFC fans are already expecting the epic rematch to happen in UFC. Floyd Mayweather and UFC President Dana White have confirmed that they are planning something big for 2020 and we can see the inevitable boxer inside the UFC Octagon. Nothing has been confirmed yet but let us see who are those UFC stars who can possibly welcome Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather in a UFC fight.

Floyd Mayweather: UFC fighters most likely to face him

Conor McGregor

This has to be the first name for sure. Conor McGregor ended up getting knocked out against Floyd Mayweather in an epic UFC-Boxing cross-promotion fight and the UFC giant has been asking for a rematch since then. Omar Al Raisi, the Editor-in-chief of Sports Journal also confirmed a couple of months back that this fight is going to happen under specific rules which won't allow elbows, knees or kicks in the match.

.@FloydMayweather will fight @TheNotoriousMMA in the octagon. With 4 ounce gloves, no shoes, 5-five minute rounds in 155 division.



No kicks, no take downs, no elbows, no knees. Certain things will be allowed like the clinch. pic.twitter.com/Gmv5koAG00 — Omar Al Raisi (@Dantani) April 8, 2018

Khabib Nurmagomedov

After getting knocked out by Floyd Mayweather in 2017, Conor McGregor made his return in UFC but ended up getting choked by the lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Dagestani also showed his urge to face Floyd Mayweather multiple times. Khabib is a world-class grappler while Floyd is a legendary boxer and former UFC Welterweight champion has confirmed that Khabib vs Mayweather is likely to happen.

Jorge Masvidal

It can’t be better if Floyd Mayweather decides to face the BMF of UFC in 2020. Jorge Masvidal is one of the eminent strikers of UFC, who prefers keeping the fight in stand up. A fight between Floyd Mayweather and Jorge Masvidal will be a treat to watch, as we still don’t know who has the deadliest punch.

