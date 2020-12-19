UFC Vegas 17 Live Stream, Thompson Vs Neal Preview And Complete Fight Card

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal (also called the UFC on ESPN+ 41, UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs Neal and UFC Fight Night 183) will take place on Saturday, December 19, 2020 (Sunday, December 20 for Indian viewers) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dana White and his promotion have produced a stacked fight card, headlined by welterweights Stephen Thompson and Geoff Neal. Apart from the sure-to-be-incredible main event, UFC Fight Night 183 will also feature bouts like José Aldo vs Marlon Vera, Michel Pereira vs Khaos Williams and others.

Here’s where Indian fans can watch the UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal live stream and UFC Fight Night 183 complete fight card.

UFC Vegas 17 live stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 17 live?

Date: Saturday, December 19, 2020 (Sunday, December 20 for Indian viewers)

US time: Saturday, 4:00 pm ET (Preliminary card), 7:00 pm ET (Main card)

Indian time: Sunday, 2:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 5:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada

Also Read l Logan Paul calls brother Jake “dumb” for slamming UFC megastar Conor McGregor

UFC Vegas 17 live stream: How to watch UFC Vegas 17 live stream?

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can watch Thompson vs Neal live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

Also Read l Dana White says if UFC had paused during pandemic, fighters would have lost $200 million

Thompson vs Neal live stream: How to watch Thompson vs Neal live?

UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal will be streamed live on Sunday, December 20 in India. The Preliminary card of the event will begin at 2:30 AM IST, while the main card will begin at 5:30 AM IST. Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass, ESPN +, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the SonyLIV app (online). UFC Vegas 17: Thompson vs Neal can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV.

Also Read l UFC News: Dana White will meet Khabib on UFC 257 fight week

How to watch UFC Vegas 17 live stream? Complete Thompson vs Neal UFC fight card

UFC Vegas 17: Main Card

Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs Geoff Neal

Bantamweight: José Aldo vs Marlon Vera

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs Rob Font

Heavyweight: Marcin Tybura vs Greg Hardy

UFC Vegas 17: Preliminary Card

Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs Alex Morono

Women's Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs Pannie Kianzad

Catchweight (195 lb): Deron Winn vs Antônio Arroyo

Women’s Flyweight: Gillian Robertson vs Taila Santos

Middleweight: Tafon Nchukwi vs Jamie Pickett

Flyweight: Jimmy Flick vs Cody Durden

Catchweight (160 lb): Christos Giagos vs Carlton Minus

Also Read l UFC News: Ferguson releases statement after loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube