Logan Paul Calls Brother Jake “dumb” For Slamming UFC Megastar Conor McGregor

For the past few weeks, Jake Paul is doing everything in his power to secure a boxing bout with UFC megastar Conor McGregor, even going as far as to calling him a “coward”. However, his older brother and fellow YouTuber Logan Paul has recently shown his concern, questioning whether this is a wise idea. 2020 has been a very eventful year for the Paul brothers as they were the talk of the Boxing bubble.

While Logan Paul secured a bout with the legendary Floyd Mayweather, Jake Paul won his second pro boxing bout by defeating NBA vat Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr event. Although Logan is scheduled to trade hands with one of the greatest boxers in history, the 25-year-old has openly expressed his concerns regarding Jake's aspirations to take on the former UFC double champion. While discussing the same on his podcast, Logan claimed Jake is “dumb” for calling out McGregor.

"I love Jake, obviously, but this one is f***ing dumb. Sorry, sorry, this one is f***ing dumb, dude," he said.

Logan Paul on Conor McGregor vs Jake Paul

Understandably, Logan's stance on the matter is rather confusing. A few years ago, in 2017, Floyd Mayweather bested Conor McGregor in an exhibition boxing match by a TKO in the tenth round. And now he’s scheduled to face Mayweather despite boasting an underwhelming record of 0-1, compared to Money Man’s 50-0. So, when questioned why Logan objects to Jake fighting the loser of the 2017 bout, the American says, “Conor McGregor is a southpaw, he's bigger than Floyd Mayweather, he's younger than Floyd Mayweather”.

Logan Paul then praised Conor McGregor, claiming that the Notorious One is a “precision striker” and a “knockout artist”. He said Floyd Mayweather is also an older fighter, compared to McGregor, who’s currently training for his return bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Paul hinted that because McGregor is constantly “active,” he could pose a huge threat to Jake Paul, who went pro just this year.

Logan Paul will face Mayweather in a special exhibition bout on February 2021. Furthermore, when the pair come toe-to-toe, Paul will be six inches taller and potentially 25 kg (four stone) heavier.

