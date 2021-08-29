Union Minister V. Muraleedharan Lauds Indians In Canada For Organising Kerala Boat Race

On Sunday, the Malayalee community in Canada replicated the famous Kerala boat race to honour the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was launched by the Indian government to mark the country's 75th anniversary of independence. In a video shared by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, two teams of women can be seen competing in a traditional Kerala-style boat racing on the Professor's Lake in Brampton, Canada. The event also saw the participation of 19 men's teams.

"Kerala Boat Race goes global! Traditional Kerala Boat Race recreated in Professor's Lake, Brampton, Canada by @indiaintoronto & Brampton Malayalee Samajam as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav Watch the enthusiastic participation of 19 mens’ and 2 women's teams vying for the trophy," V Muraleedharan wrote on Twitter.

According to news agency ANI, the event was organised by the Indian embassy in Canada in association with Brampton's Malayalee Samajam. Each boat had 11 members, who rowed the oars back and forth in a coordinated choreography to provide the boats with speed.

On the pious occasion of #Onam, #Kerala Boat race was organised by Brampton Malayalee Samajam at Professors Lake #Brampton. CG @_apoorvasri presented the winners of the men and women categories with the coveted trophy. #BramptonBoatRace#AzadiKaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/objdSzmqs9 — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) August 25, 2021

Kerala's famed boat race

Every year, snake-shaped boats compete in the backwaters of Kerala in races, which are one of the state's most cherished traditions to date. The Nehru Trophy Boat Race and the Champakkulam Boat Race are two of the most prominent races that take place in Kerala each year. The snake-shaped boats, also known as chundanvallam, can hold up to 100 rowers who move the oars in a coordinated motion to gain speed and accuracy. The races are mainly conducted during the festive season of Onam, a major annual event for Keralites.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

As far as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is concerned, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the start of the event exactly 75 weeks prior to India's independence, on March 12, 2021. To mark 75 years of freedom for India, the Centre has proposed several events for the occasion, including some in foreign countries such as the recently-held boat race in Canada. The mega national event will revolve around India's freedom struggle, ideas, achievements, and resolutions as five pillars of 75 years of independence.

Image: IndiainToronto/Twitter