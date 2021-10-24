United States GP Live Streaming: How To Watch Formula One Race In India, US And UK?

As Formula One gears up for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, motorsports fans are in for a treat as 2021 Championship rivals Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton yet again battle for the lead in the F1 Drivers Standings 2021. During Saturday’s qualifying, Red Bull’s Verstappen was the fastest around the COTA circuit, earning him the pole position, as Hamilton followed him in the second position. Meanwhile, the US GP is an important event in F1’s 2021 calendar as Verstappen currently leads the championship from seven-times F1 world champion Hamilton by six points.

Meanwhile, Lewis’ teammate qualified fourth during Saturday’s qualifying session, after winning the Turkish Grand Prix at Istanbul Park on October 10. However, Bottas was handed a five-place grid penalty for changes to his car’s power unit and will start the race from the ninth position. Other than Bottas, Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso, and William’s George Russell have also taken up new engine parts and will start the race from the back of the grid. During the qualifying, Vettel qualified at 12th place, whereas Alonso qualified as the 14th fastest.

How to watch the Formula One United State Grand Prix at COTA on TV and online?

Formula One fans who want to witness the live action from the F1 United States GP can tune in to the Star Sports. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for F1 in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the race on the mobile application and website of Disney+Hotstar. The race is scheduled to start at 12:30 AM IST from the Circuit of the Americas. Fans can also get the live updates of the race on the official website and social media handles of Formula One.

Formula One fans in the US can tune in to the ESPN and ESPN Deportes to watch the live telecast of the race. The race gets underway at 2 PM as per the local time in the US. Meanwhile, racing fans in the UK can tune in to the live telecast of the event on the Sky Sports F1 channel. However, for non- Sky Sports subscribers, the race can be viewed live by buying a NOWTV Day Pass. The race will start at 8:00 PM BST from the COTA.

Image: AP