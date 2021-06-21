Usain Bolt Net Worth 2021, Details About Family Life And Top Speed

This week, Usain Bolt welcomed two twin boys into the world – somewhat shocking everyone with the baby names. Bolt is a popular figure worldwide, famous for his multiple records and wins. Let us take a look at Bolt's net worth figure, Usain Bolt twins, Usain Bolt top speed and other details of the athletics legend.

Usain Bolt net worth 2021

According to Forbes and other reports, Bolt's net worth currently amounts to $31 million. With multiple sponsors, he makes most of his money with deals and sponsors he has a tie-up with. According to reports, his deals and endorsements have continued to carry on. Forbes mentioned Puma as his "biggest deal", which earns Bolt over $10 million every year.

He also owns restaurants, opening his third one "Track & Records" in Jamaica. He reportedly has a contract for restaurants in the UK, and a flagship one that opened in 2018. He also made it to the World's Highest-Paid Athletes 2018.

Who is Usain Bolt's wife?

Usain Bolt has been with his girlfriend Kasi Bennett for years. Last year in May, Bennet gave birth to their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt. While the couple has been together for years, they are yet to tie the knot.

Usain Bolt's children

Usain Bolt's twins were born in June. However, while fans had been up to date about his daughter Olympia's birth, they were surprised to learn about the birth of his sons. That being said, that was not the only thing that surprised fans. Bolt named his sons – Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt. This ended up being a play on the moniker "Lightning Bolt". Fans love the names, similar to Olympia Lightning, many already on their way to share and make some memes on social media.

Last year, when Bolt introduced Olympia to his fans, he did so with a heartfelt caption. However, fans were aware of the pregnancy back then as Bolt had kept them updated all the time. Due to this, many were also confused about why the situation was not revealed beforehand. Nevertheless, people remained excited about the Jamaican icon, congratulating the couple while adoring their family.

Usain Bolt top speed and Usain Bolt record

One of the world's most popular sprinters of all time, Usain Bolt currently holds world records for both 100 meters (9.58s) and 200 meters (19.19s). He is currently the only sprinter in the world to win three consecutive times (2008, 2012, and 2016) at the Olympics in the 100m and 200m categories. He also has two Olympic medals for the 4 x 100m relay category.

He has also been the World Champion 11 times and has won IAAF World Athlete of the Year twice. He suffered from a hamstring injury during the World Athletics Championship, retiring following that in 2017.

DISCLAIMER: The above Usain Bolt net worth 2021 information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Usain Bolt Instagram)