Usain Bolt Reveals Gender Of Newborn Baby With Long-term Girlfriend Kasi Bennett

The fastest man in the world Usain Bolt has revealed that he is expecting a baby girl. Usain Bolt and his long term girlfriend Kasi Bennett put on a luxury bash for the gender reveal. At the party, close friends and family gathered to find out whether the couple is expecting a girl or boy.

The Gender Reveal! 💕 it’s a....#NJ x @usainbolt

Presents: I need your love! 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7IE7Xtd7N3 — Xaymaca Pop Up & Park Up March 27th (@Sleekjamaica) March 9, 2020

Grand bash exhibit for awaited Usain Bolt daughter

On Monday night Usain Bolt girlfriend, Kasi Bennett along with the Olympic record holder, hosted a luxury gender reveal party at Peter's Rock in their hometown Kingston, Jamaica. The party was dedicated towards Kasi Bennett and Usain Bolt daughter, following the gender reveal. The former athlete, Usain Bolt took to social media network TikTok to upload the proud moment.

Usain Bolt daughter reveal: The countdown

At the party, Usain bolt girlfriend, Kasi Bennett played a slideshow which featured pictures and footage of the couple throughout their six-year relationship. Soon after, a countdown began and once the clock hit zero, fireworks appeared on the screen. There were also real fireworks which were set off to the delight of the guests and following the firework display, pink flashes went off in the sky, which signalled that Usain Bolt girlfriend, Kasi was due to deliver a baby girl.

Usain Bolt daughter reveal: Pink hats handed out

Organisers at the event then handed out pink Baby Bolt hats and the 33-year-old Bolt changed into a custom-made Girl Dad sweatshirt, which he proudly wore around the party.

Usain Bolt girlfriend pregnancy

The Olympic legend confirmed that his partner Kasi was pregnant earlier this year in an Instagram picture which showed her cradling her baby bump in a red gown.

Usain Bolt record

An eight-time gold medalist, Bolt remains the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). The Jamaican gained worldwide fame for his double sprint victory in world-record time. The Usain Bolt record for 100m and 200m is:

100m- 9.58 seconds

200m- 19.19 seconds