Novak Djokovic's Failed Dab Turns Into Usain Bolt Signature Move After Serbia Win

Serbia punched their ticket for the semi-finals of the ATP Cup in Sydney after winning all three matches of their quarter-final encounter. Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic continued his fine form in the ATP Cup tournament. He won all of his singles matches so far. He will now lead his team against Russia for a place in the ATP Cup title match. However, it was Novak Djokovic's comical celebration that caught everyone's attention.

ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic dab

The Serbian pair - Viktor Troicki and Nikola Cacic - first started the dabbing celebration after winning their doubles match. The pair were joined by the rest of the Serbia team members who also performed the dab. In between the whole celebration, it was Novak Djokovic's comical dab that stood out. The World No. 2 also tried to imitate his teammate's dab style. However, it turned out to be Usain Bolt's signature style.

Novak Djokovic is known for his sense of humour and his antics on the court have often tickled the funny bone of his fans.

Usain Bolt signature celebration

Usain Bolt is considered as a legend in the world of athletics and is loved by fans worldwide. Apart from his sprints, he is known for his celebration which is called "To Di World" pose. The move became immensely popular and was performed by his fans worldwide.

ATP Cup: Serbia vs Canada

Dusan Lajovic gave Serbia the lead after beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4 6-2. in the second match, Novak Djokovic rallied to beat Shapovalov 4-6 6-1 7-6 (7-4) and give Serbia an unassailable 2-0 lead. Serbian pair Viktor Troicki and Nikola Cacic then beat Peter Polansky and Adil Shamasdin 6-3 6-2 in the doubles to secure the win.

