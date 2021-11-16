Usain Bolt Says He Could Have Won His 4th Men’s Olympic 100m Gold Medal At Tokyo Olympics

Three times Olympics gold medalist sprinter Usain Bolt has expressed his thoughts on coming out of retirement during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to clinch his fourth straight men’s Olympic 100m gold medal. The gold medal for the Men’s 100m sprint was won by Italian runner Lamont Jacobs with a timing of 9.80 seconds.

Meanwhile, as reported by Euro Sport, Bolt revealed it was frustrating for him to watch the Olympics from his home and he was sad to see the disappointing performance put up by his countrymen during the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Bolt said that it was frustrating to see Jacob clinch the 100m gold and claimed he could have easily beaten Jacob’s timing of 9.80 seconds.

Usain Bolt's views on Lamont Jacob's gold medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020

As per Euro Sport, while speaking about the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Bolt said, “I really missed it. I was like, I wish I was there. Because for me, I live for those moments. So it was hard to watch." He also revealed that at the end of his career, he was told by his coach that people are not getting faster and Bolt was getting slower. However, Bolt never believed in this said, “And it’s the facts because a lot of guys don’t really get faster. Because I have pushed the barrier so far and then I started going backwards time-wise, so for me 9.80 was possible to get done”. He also provided the views while attending the Expo 2020 in Dubai, where he also participated in a 1.45 km family run in order to raise funds for Al Noor Rehabilitation and Welfare Association for People of Determination.

Usain Bolt feels there is time before his world records can be broken

Bolt revealed he was ready to show up in the Olympics which is the highest level of sports, however, didn’t go ahead with the plan as he had already achieved everything and currently finds no motivation to return. He also spoke about his 100m and 200m world records of 9.58 s and 19.19s and said he doesn’t think anyone from the current generation can break them. The 35-year-old Bolt is an eight times Olympics gold-medalist for Jamaica, having won the 100m and 200m gold thrice each during the Beijing Olympics 2008, London Olympics 2012, and the Rio Olympics 2016, and the 4*100m relay event twice at London and Rio.

(Image: AP)