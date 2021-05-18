Usain Bolt Wins Hearts On Instagram With Adorable First Birthday Message For Daughter

Olympic legend Usain Bolt is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist has set a number of records during his track and field career which ended prematurely in 2017. While Bolt is undoubtedly one of the best on the track, he has also shown how good of a father he is by posting a number of posts on his Instagram account. On Usain Bolt daughter's first birthday, the Olympic sprinter posted another adorable message on Instagram.

Usain Bolt Instagram: Usain Bolt daughter

When Usain Bolt announced the birth of his daughter last year his fans were amazed at the choice of the name he gave her - Olympia Lightning. The Jamaican sprinter was nicknamed 'Lightning Bolt' given his prowess on the track and his daughter's name seems to be a way for people to recognise the legacy he left behind. Bolt won the hearts of many when he welcomed his daughter into the world by penning a beautiful post on his Instagram account. The Usain Bolt Instagram post was received well by fans as it got over 570,000 likes.

Usain Bolt's Instagram post for daughter's birthday

Ever since Usain Bolt introduced his daughter to the world, the 34-year-old has shown time and time again how much he enjoys being a father through various photos and videos of him babysitting her. On his daughter's first birthday, Bolt posted a lovely caption to express how fortunate he was to be the father of his little girl. The Usain Bolt Instagram post has received over 200,000 likes in less than a day as fans wish his daughter a happy birthday.

Usain Bolt records

Usain Bolt is undoubtedly one of the greatest sprinters of all time as he has posted a number of world records. Bolt holds the world records for both the 100-meter (9.58s) and 200 meters (19.19s) sprints. Moreover, he is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). The Usain Bolt records also include two Olympic gold medals for the 4 × 100m relay.

Other than winning eight Olympic gold medals, Bolt is also an 11-time world champion and the most successful athlete at the World Championships. The Jamaican sprinter has received numerous awards, including the IAAF World Athlete of the Year (twice), Track & Field of the Year and Laureus Sportsman of the Year (four times). However, his glittering career came to a premature end in 2017 when he announced his retirement after suffering a hamstring injury during a 4 × 100m relay at the World Athletics Championship.